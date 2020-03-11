Coronavirus update: Roma won't travel to Spain for Europa League tie; Getafe could forfeit vs. Inter Milan

Many stadiums across Europe will be absent of spectators and some even without players due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns as numerous matches are being called off or played behind closed doors. Some clubs are even prepared to forfeit upcoming matches for the sake of safety to the players, club employees and spectators.

On Wednesday, two Europa League contenders took strong stances ahead of away matches on Thursday. AS Roma, scheduled to face Sevilla, announced that the club would not travel to Spain after the team plane was not authorized to land. The decision was made by local authorities, according to the club. The Italian side also said more details would be announced by UEFA.

Going in the other direction was supposed to be Getafe with a trip to one of Italy's hardest hit places in Milan to face Inter. But the club's president Angel Torres stated on Tuesday that his team won't be going unless the situation improves.

"Unless [the situation] changes a lot, Getafe won't be traveling to Italy," he told radio station Onda Cero. "We've asked UEFA to find an alternative to playing in Milan.

"We don't want to put ourselves in the epicenter of coronavirus."

He went on to say that the club is prepared to lose the tie if it comes to it, which is a bold statement for a team not used to playing on the European stage and just eliminated mighty Ajax in the round of 32.

"If we have to lose the tie, we lost it," Torres said. "I'm not the type of person to run any risks. We're really excited [to play], but if it has to be like this, it will be."

On Tuesday night, the decision was made to postpone the Arsenal vs. Manchester City Premier League clash in the first big decision made in the English top flight in regards to the virus.