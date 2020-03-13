Coronavirus: What soccer games are being played this weekend? How to watch matches still scheduled
Here's a guide to what games are still set to take place this weekend
As sports fans search for something to watch with many events throughout the world being canceled due to the coronavirus, there are actually some soccer matches that will continue for the time being. While the Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, Bundesliga and others have officially been suspended due to the pandemic, a bunch of matches this weekend are still set to be played for now.
To know what major leagues are suspended, click here.
Here's a guide of the biggest matches you can watch this weekend, Friday through Sunday.
All times Eastern.
Friday
There's not a whole lot to choose from on Friday, but there is some Liga MX play.
- You can end the night with Liga MX action with Morelia facing Queretaro and Tijuana taking on Pachuca. Liga MX has not suspended any matches but has taken measures such as stopping the pre-match handshake. Morelia vs. Queretaro will air at 11 p.m. on TUDN USA and Tijuana vs. Pachucha is on FS2. You can see either on fuboTV (Try for free).
Saturday
It's not a normal Saturday, but there is still some quality action.
- Argentine action is set to continue with sporting events in Buenos Aires being played behind closed doors. Newly crowned Superliga champs Boca Juniors go to Godoy Cruz at 7 p.m. River Plate will host Atletico Tucuman at 4:45 p.m. Both matches are part of the new Copa de la Superliga. Those games are set to air on Fanatiz.
- There is also some Liga MX action with Tigres facing Juarez at 9 p.m. on ESPN Deportes and Leon vs. Pumas at the same time on TUDN. Chivas also hosts Monterrey at 11 p.m. on Chivas TV.
Sunday
Sunday is a big day with one of the world's best rivalries still scheduled to take place.
- Toluca vs. Atlas will take place in Liga MX at 2 p.m. on ESPN Deportes.
- You can end the night with a fantastic derby in Mexico with America vs. Cruz Azul. It's the Clasico Joven between the two most successful clubs of the nation's capital. Cruz Azul is in first place while America is in third place in Liga MX. Kickoff is at 10:15 p.m. on TUDN and UniMas -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free).
