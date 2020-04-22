Coronavirus: When could Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and other soccer competitions return?

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. -- both previously slated for this summer. The pandemic has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. Nicaragua is playing as well.

But it's likely we won't see leagues resume play until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country. On that front, all signs point to the Bundesliga resuming in Germany in early May..

So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions (keep in mind many decisions will depend on public health guidelines and clearance):

Notable European competitions



Event/League Status UEFA European Championship Officially postponed until June 2021. UEFA Champions League Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There is a UEFA meeting this week, and there's a chance the tournament is completed in August. UEFA Europa League Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There is a UEFA meeting this week, and there's a chance the tournament is completed in August. England Premier League Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer with a potential return in June. England FA Cup Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer. France Ligue 1 Postponed indefinitely. LFP is aiming for leagues to return on June 17. France Coupe de France final Postponed indefinitely. Would be clear to play the final once action resumes with Ligue 1. France Coupe de la Ligue final Postponed indefinitely. Germany Bundesliga Postponed until at least April 30. Teams in Germany are training in small groups with the league aiming to resume in early May. Big meeting this Thursday. Germany DFB-Pokal Postponed until at least April 30. Italy Serie A Postponed indefinitely. The Italian FA is aiming to have training in early May and matches later in the month. Italy Coppa Italia Postponed indefinitely. The tournament could return before Serie A resumes, according to La Repubblica. Spain La Liga Postponed indefinitely. The league is hopeful training can resume in early May with matches later in the month. Spain Copa del Rey final Postponed indefinitely. Once La Liga returns, they'll find a date for the final.

Rest of European leagues

League Status Austria Postponed until at least early May. Azerbaijan Postponed. Belgium The league's board of directors voted to cancel the season early, though it hasn't been finalized. Czech Republic Postponed indefinitely. Denmark Postponed indefinitely. Finland Postponed until at least May 31. Greece Postponed indefinitely. Israel Postponed indefinitely. Kazakhstan Postponed indefinitely. Latvia Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Lithuania Postponed indefinitely. Netherlands Postponed with the potential of season being canceled. The Dutch prime minister banned professional soccer until September. Northern Ireland Postponed until at least April 30. Norway Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Poland Postponed until at least April 26. Portugal Postponed indefinitely. Romania Postponed indefinitely.. Russia Postponed indefinitely. Scotland Postponed indefinitely. Serbia Postponed indefinitely. Slovakia Postponed indefinitely. Sweden Start of season postponed until June. Switzerland Postponed until at least April 30. Turkey Postponed indefinitely. Ukraine Postponed indefinitely.

American, Canadian and Mexican competitions

Country Competiton Status U.S./Canada Major League Soccer Postponed until at least June 8. U.S. U.S. Open Cup Postponed indefinitely. U.S. National Women's Soccer League Start of the season postponed indefinitely. U.S./Canada/Mexico Leagues Cup Scheduled for July 21-September 16. U.S./Mexico Campeones Cup Scheduled for Aug. 12. Mexico Liga MX Postponed indefinitely with the league eying a June-July return.

Rest of North and Central American competitions

Country Status CONCACAF Champions League Postponed indefinitely. Costa Rica Postponed indefinitely. Honduras Postponed indefinitely. Panama Postponed indefinitely.

Notable South American competitions



Event/League Status CONMEBOL Copa America Postponed until June 2021. CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Postponed until at least early May. CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana Postponed until at least early May. Argentina Superliga Argentina Postponed indefinitely.. Argentina Copa de la Superliga Postponed indefinitely. Argentina Copa Argentina Postponed indefinitely. Brazil Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A) Scheduled to begin in May. Brazil Copa do Brasil Postponed indefinitely.

Rest of South American leagues

League Status Bolivia Postponed indefinitely. Chile Postponed indefinitely. Colombia Postponed indefinitely. Ecuador Postponed indefinitely. Paraguay Postponed indefinitely. Peru Postponed indefinitely. Uruguay Postponed indefinitely. Venezuela Postponed indefinitely.

Asian leagues

League Status Australia Postponed indefinitely. India Season has been completed. Japan J-League is hoping to resume in May. Malaysia Postponed indefinitely. Qatar Postponed indefinitely. South Korea Start of the season has been postponed. Saudi Arabia Postponed indefinitely. Thailand Postponed indefinitely.. United Arab Emirates Postponed indefinitely.

African leagues