Coronavirus: When could Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and other soccer competitions return?
The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the 2020 soccer calendar
The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. -- both previously slated for this summer. The pandemic has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. Nicaragua is playing as well.
But it's likely we won't see leagues resume play until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country. On that front, all signs point to the Bundesliga resuming in Germany in early May..
So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions (keep in mind many decisions will depend on public health guidelines and clearance):
Notable European competitions
|Event/League
|Status
UEFA
European Championship
Officially postponed until June 2021.
UEFA
Champions League
Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There is a UEFA meeting this week, and there's a chance the tournament is completed in August.
UEFA
Europa League
Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There is a UEFA meeting this week, and there's a chance the tournament is completed in August.
England
Premier League
Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer with a potential return in June.
England
FA Cup
Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer.
France
Ligue 1
Postponed indefinitely. LFP is aiming for leagues to return on June 17.
France
Coupe de France final
Postponed indefinitely. Would be clear to play the final once action resumes with Ligue 1.
France
Coupe de la Ligue final
Postponed indefinitely.
Germany
Bundesliga
Postponed until at least April 30. Teams in Germany are training in small groups with the league aiming to resume in early May. Big meeting this Thursday.
Germany
DFB-Pokal
Postponed until at least April 30.
Italy
Serie A
Postponed indefinitely. The Italian FA is aiming to have training in early May and matches later in the month.
Italy
Coppa Italia
Postponed indefinitely. The tournament could return before Serie A resumes, according to La Repubblica.
Spain
La Liga
Postponed indefinitely. The league is hopeful training can resume in early May with matches later in the month.
Spain
Copa del Rey final
Postponed indefinitely. Once La Liga returns, they'll find a date for the final.
Rest of European leagues
|League
|Status
Austria
Postponed until at least early May.
Azerbaijan
Postponed.
Belgium
The league's board of directors voted to cancel the season early, though it hasn't been finalized.
Czech Republic
Postponed indefinitely.
Denmark
Postponed indefinitely.
Finland
Postponed until at least May 31.
Greece
Postponed indefinitely.
Israel
Postponed indefinitely.
Kazakhstan
Postponed indefinitely.
Latvia
Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.
Lithuania
Postponed indefinitely.
Netherlands
Postponed with the potential of season being canceled. The Dutch prime minister banned professional soccer until September.
Northern Ireland
Postponed until at least April 30.
Norway
Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.
Poland
Postponed until at least April 26.
Portugal
Postponed indefinitely.
Romania
Postponed indefinitely..
Russia
Postponed indefinitely.
Scotland
Postponed indefinitely.
Serbia
Postponed indefinitely.
Slovakia
Postponed indefinitely.
Sweden
Start of season postponed until June.
Switzerland
Postponed until at least April 30.
Turkey
Postponed indefinitely.
Ukraine
Postponed indefinitely.
American, Canadian and Mexican competitions
|Country
|Competiton
|Status
U.S./Canada
Major League Soccer
Postponed until at least June 8.
U.S.
U.S. Open Cup
Postponed indefinitely.
U.S.
National Women's Soccer League
Start of the season postponed indefinitely.
U.S./Canada/Mexico
Leagues Cup
Scheduled for July 21-September 16.
U.S./Mexico
Campeones Cup
Scheduled for Aug. 12.
Mexico
Liga MX
Postponed indefinitely with the league eying a June-July return.
Rest of North and Central American competitions
|Country
|Status
CONCACAF Champions League
Postponed indefinitely.
Costa Rica
Postponed indefinitely.
Honduras
Postponed indefinitely.
Panama
Postponed indefinitely.
Notable South American competitions
|Event/League
|Status
CONMEBOL
Copa America
Postponed until June 2021.
CONMEBOL
Copa Libertadores
Postponed until at least early May.
CONMEBOL
Copa Sudamericana
Postponed until at least early May.
Argentina
Superliga Argentina
Postponed indefinitely..
Argentina
Copa de la Superliga
Postponed indefinitely.
Argentina
Copa Argentina
Postponed indefinitely.
Brazil
Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A)
Scheduled to begin in May.
Brazil
Copa do Brasil
Postponed indefinitely.
Rest of South American leagues
|League
|Status
Bolivia
Postponed indefinitely.
Chile
Postponed indefinitely.
Colombia
Postponed indefinitely.
Ecuador
Postponed indefinitely.
Paraguay
Postponed indefinitely.
Peru
Postponed indefinitely.
Uruguay
Postponed indefinitely.
Venezuela
Postponed indefinitely.
Asian leagues
|League
|Status
Australia
Postponed indefinitely.
India
Season has been completed.
Japan
J-League is hoping to resume in May.
Malaysia
Postponed indefinitely.
Qatar
Postponed indefinitely.
South Korea
Start of the season has been postponed.
Saudi Arabia
Postponed indefinitely.
Thailand
Postponed indefinitely..
United Arab Emirates
Postponed indefinitely.
African leagues
|League
|Status
Algeria
Postponed indefinitely.
Kenya
Postponed indefinitely.
Morocco
Postponed indefinitely.
Namibia
Postponed indefinitely.
Nigeria
Postponed indefinitely.
Senegal
Postponed indefinitely.
South Africa
Postponed indefinitely.
Zimbabwe
Postponed indefinitely.
