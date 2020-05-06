Coronavirus: When will Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and other soccer competitions return?

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the 2020 soccer calendar

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. -- both previously slated for this summer. We even saw our first major league called off when Ligue 1 ended its season last week after France banned sporting events for the summer.

The pandemic has impacted every major professional soccer league around the world, forcing the postponement of hundreds of matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. Nicaragua is playing as well. 

Germany's Bundesliga could return as soon as next week, while South Korea's K League is set to resume on Friday.

But it's likely we won't see leagues resume widespread until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country. 

So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions (keep in mind many decisions will depend on public health guidelines and clearance):

Notable European competitions


Event/LeagueStatus

UEFA

European Championship

Officially postponed until June 2021.

UEFA

Champions League

Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There's a chance the tournament is completed in August. 

UEFA

Europa League

Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There's a chance the tournament is completed in August. 

England

Premier League

Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer with a potential return in June. 

England

FA Cup

Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer. 

France

Ligue 1

Season canceled. Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions.

France

Coupe de France final

Postponed indefinitely, with the aim being to have the final between PSG and Saint-Etienne when sports return in France.

France

Coupe de la Ligue final

Postponed indefinitely, with the aim being to have the final between PSG and Lyon when sports return in France.

Germany

Bundesliga

Government has given green light to resume season in mid-to-late May.

Germany

DFB-Pokal

Now that the German league is expected to resume, we could get a restart date soon.

Italy

Serie A

Postponed indefinitely. The Italian FA is aiming to have training in early May and matches later in the month.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Postponed indefinitely. The tournament could return before Serie A resumes, according to La Repubblica.

Spain

La Liga

Postponed indefinitely. Players were tested on May 6 before resuming training; La Liga is hopeful of a mid-June season restart.

Spain

Copa del Rey final

Postponed indefinitely. Copa del Rey finalists (Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao) have agreed to delay match until fans can watch.

Rest of European leagues

LeagueStatus

Austria

Postponed, though training has resumed. 

Azerbaijan

Postponed.

Belgium

The league's board of directors voted to cancel the season early, though it hasn't been finalized.  

Croatia

Postponed indefinitely. Training has resumed. 

Denmark

Postponed indefinitely.  

Finland

Postponed until at least May 31.  

Greece

Postponed indefinitely. 

Israel

Postponed indefinitely.  

Kazakhstan 

Postponed indefinitely.  

Latvia

Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.

Lithuania

Postponed indefinitely.

Netherlands

Season canceled.

Northern Ireland

Postponed until at least April 30. 

Norway

Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Decision expected on May 7.

Poland

Restarting on May 29. 

Portugal

Planning on restarting on May 30. Teams began training this week.  

Romania

Postponed indefinitely.

Russia

Postponed indefinitely.

Scotland

Postponed indefinitely.

Serbia

Training has resumed, and the league is aiming to return in late May or early June.  

Slovakia

Postponed indefinitely.  

Sweden

Start of season postponed until June as teams are now training.

Switzerland

Planning to restart on June 8. Training resuming on May 11.

Turkey

Postponed indefinitely. Turkish FA president is targeting a June 12 restart.

Ukraine

Postponed indefinitely. 

American, Canadian and Mexican competitions

CountryCompetitonStatus

U.S./Canada

Major League Soccer

Postponed until at least June 8.

U.S.

U.S. Open Cup

Postponed indefinitely. 

U.S.

National Women's Soccer League

Start of the season postponed indefinitely. 

U.S./Canada/Mexico

Leagues Cup

Scheduled for July 21-September 16.

U.S./Mexico

Campeones Cup

Scheduled for Aug. 12.

Mexico

Liga MX

Postponed indefinitely with the league eying a June or July return.

Rest of North and Central American competitions

CountryStatus

CONCACAF Champions League

Postponed indefinitely. 

Costa Rica

Postponed indefinitely.

Honduras

Postponed indefinitely. 

Panama

Postponed indefinitely.  

Notable South American competitions


Event/LeagueStatus

CONMEBOL

Copa America

Postponed until June 2021.

CONMEBOL

Copa Libertadores

Postponed until at least early May. 

CONMEBOL

Copa Sudamericana

Postponed until at least early May.

Argentina

Superliga Argentina

Postponed indefinitely..

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Postponed indefinitely.

Argentina

Copa Argentina

Postponed indefinitely.

Brazil

Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A)

Scheduled to begin in May with players looking for health assurances from leaders. 

Brazil

Copa do Brasil

Postponed indefinitely. 

Rest of South American leagues

LeagueStatus

Bolivia

Postponed indefinitely.

Chile

Postponed indefinitely.

Colombia

Postponed indefinitely. 

Ecuador

Postponed indefinitely. 

Paraguay

Postponed indefinitely.

Peru

Postponed indefinitely.

Uruguay

Postponed indefinitely. 

Venezuela

Postponed indefinitely.   

Asian leagues

LeagueStatus

Australia

Postponed indefinitely. 

India

Season has been completed. 

Japan

J-League is hoping to resume in May.

Malaysia

Postponed indefinitely.

Qatar

Postponed indefinitely.  

South Korea

Start of the season set for Friday, May 8.

Saudi Arabia

Postponed indefinitely.  

Thailand

Postponed indefinitely.. 

United Arab Emirates

Postponed indefinitely.

African leagues

LeagueStatus

Algeria

Postponed indefinitely.

Kenya

Postponed indefinitely.

Morocco

Postponed indefinitely.  

Namibia

Postponed indefinitely. 

Nigeria

Postponed indefinitely. 

Senegal

Postponed indefinitely.

South Africa

Postponed indefinitely. 

Zimbabwe

Postponed indefinitely.

