Coronavirus: When will Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and other soccer competitions return?

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. -- both previously slated for this summer. We even saw our first major league called off when Ligue 1 ended its season last week after France banned sporting events for the summer.

The pandemic has impacted every major professional soccer league around the world, forcing the postponement of hundreds of matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. Nicaragua is playing as well.

Germany's Bundesliga could return as soon as next week, while South Korea's K League is set to resume on Friday.

But it's likely we won't see leagues resume widespread until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country.

So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions (keep in mind many decisions will depend on public health guidelines and clearance):

Notable European competitions



Event/League Status UEFA European Championship Officially postponed until June 2021. UEFA Champions League Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There's a chance the tournament is completed in August. UEFA Europa League Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There's a chance the tournament is completed in August. England Premier League Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer with a potential return in June. England FA Cup Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer. France Ligue 1 Season canceled. Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions. France Coupe de France final Postponed indefinitely, with the aim being to have the final between PSG and Saint-Etienne when sports return in France. France Coupe de la Ligue final Postponed indefinitely, with the aim being to have the final between PSG and Lyon when sports return in France. Germany Bundesliga Government has given green light to resume season in mid-to-late May. Germany DFB-Pokal Now that the German league is expected to resume, we could get a restart date soon. Italy Serie A Postponed indefinitely. The Italian FA is aiming to have training in early May and matches later in the month. Italy Coppa Italia Postponed indefinitely. The tournament could return before Serie A resumes, according to La Repubblica. Spain La Liga Postponed indefinitely. Players were tested on May 6 before resuming training; La Liga is hopeful of a mid-June season restart. Spain Copa del Rey final Postponed indefinitely. Copa del Rey finalists (Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao) have agreed to delay match until fans can watch.

Rest of European leagues

League Status Austria Postponed, though training has resumed. Azerbaijan Postponed. Belgium The league's board of directors voted to cancel the season early, though it hasn't been finalized. Croatia Postponed indefinitely. Training has resumed. Denmark Postponed indefinitely. Finland Postponed until at least May 31. Greece Postponed indefinitely. Israel Postponed indefinitely. Kazakhstan Postponed indefinitely. Latvia Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Lithuania Postponed indefinitely. Netherlands Season canceled. Northern Ireland Postponed until at least April 30. Norway Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Decision expected on May 7. Poland Restarting on May 29. Portugal Planning on restarting on May 30. Teams began training this week. Romania Postponed indefinitely. Russia Postponed indefinitely. Scotland Postponed indefinitely. Serbia Training has resumed, and the league is aiming to return in late May or early June. Slovakia Postponed indefinitely. Sweden Start of season postponed until June as teams are now training. Switzerland Planning to restart on June 8. Training resuming on May 11. Turkey Postponed indefinitely. Turkish FA president is targeting a June 12 restart. Ukraine Postponed indefinitely.

American, Canadian and Mexican competitions

Country Competiton Status U.S./Canada Major League Soccer Postponed until at least June 8. U.S. U.S. Open Cup Postponed indefinitely. U.S. National Women's Soccer League Start of the season postponed indefinitely. U.S./Canada/Mexico Leagues Cup Scheduled for July 21-September 16. U.S./Mexico Campeones Cup Scheduled for Aug. 12. Mexico Liga MX Postponed indefinitely with the league eying a June or July return.

Rest of North and Central American competitions

Country Status CONCACAF Champions League Postponed indefinitely. Costa Rica Postponed indefinitely. Honduras Postponed indefinitely. Panama Postponed indefinitely.

Notable South American competitions



Event/League Status CONMEBOL Copa America Postponed until June 2021. CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Postponed until at least early May. CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana Postponed until at least early May. Argentina Superliga Argentina Postponed indefinitely.. Argentina Copa de la Superliga Postponed indefinitely. Argentina Copa Argentina Postponed indefinitely. Brazil Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A) Scheduled to begin in May with players looking for health assurances from leaders. Brazil Copa do Brasil Postponed indefinitely.

Rest of South American leagues

League Status Bolivia Postponed indefinitely. Chile Postponed indefinitely. Colombia Postponed indefinitely. Ecuador Postponed indefinitely. Paraguay Postponed indefinitely. Peru Postponed indefinitely. Uruguay Postponed indefinitely. Venezuela Postponed indefinitely.

Asian leagues

League Status Australia Postponed indefinitely. India Season has been completed. Japan J-League is hoping to resume in May. Malaysia Postponed indefinitely. Qatar Postponed indefinitely. South Korea Start of the season set for Friday, May 8. Saudi Arabia Postponed indefinitely. Thailand Postponed indefinitely.. United Arab Emirates Postponed indefinitely.

African leagues