Coronavirus: When will Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and other soccer competitions return?
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the 2020 soccer calendar
The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. -- both previously slated for this summer. We even saw our first major league called off when Ligue 1 ended its season last week after France banned sporting events for the summer.
The pandemic has impacted every major professional soccer league around the world, forcing the postponement of hundreds of matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. Nicaragua is playing as well.
Germany's Bundesliga could return as soon as next week, while South Korea's K League is set to resume on Friday.
But it's likely we won't see leagues resume widespread until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country.
So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions (keep in mind many decisions will depend on public health guidelines and clearance):
Notable European competitions
|Event/League
|Status
UEFA
European Championship
Officially postponed until June 2021.
UEFA
Champions League
Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There's a chance the tournament is completed in August.
UEFA
Europa League
Postponed. No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. There's a chance the tournament is completed in August.
England
Premier League
Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer with a potential return in June.
England
FA Cup
Postponed. There are continued meetings to try and come up with a plan to finish the season during the summer.
France
Ligue 1
Season canceled. Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions.
France
Coupe de France final
Postponed indefinitely, with the aim being to have the final between PSG and Saint-Etienne when sports return in France.
France
Coupe de la Ligue final
Postponed indefinitely, with the aim being to have the final between PSG and Lyon when sports return in France.
Germany
Bundesliga
Government has given green light to resume season in mid-to-late May.
Germany
DFB-Pokal
Now that the German league is expected to resume, we could get a restart date soon.
Italy
Serie A
Postponed indefinitely. The Italian FA is aiming to have training in early May and matches later in the month.
Italy
Coppa Italia
Postponed indefinitely. The tournament could return before Serie A resumes, according to La Repubblica.
Spain
La Liga
Postponed indefinitely. Players were tested on May 6 before resuming training; La Liga is hopeful of a mid-June season restart.
Spain
Copa del Rey final
Postponed indefinitely. Copa del Rey finalists (Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao) have agreed to delay match until fans can watch.
Rest of European leagues
|League
|Status
Austria
Postponed, though training has resumed.
Azerbaijan
Postponed.
Belgium
The league's board of directors voted to cancel the season early, though it hasn't been finalized.
Croatia
Postponed indefinitely. Training has resumed.
Denmark
Postponed indefinitely.
Finland
Postponed until at least May 31.
Greece
Postponed indefinitely.
Israel
Postponed indefinitely.
Kazakhstan
Postponed indefinitely.
Latvia
Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.
Lithuania
Postponed indefinitely.
Netherlands
Season canceled.
Northern Ireland
Postponed until at least April 30.
Norway
Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Decision expected on May 7.
Poland
Restarting on May 29.
Portugal
Planning on restarting on May 30. Teams began training this week.
Romania
Postponed indefinitely.
Russia
Postponed indefinitely.
Scotland
Postponed indefinitely.
Serbia
Training has resumed, and the league is aiming to return in late May or early June.
Slovakia
Postponed indefinitely.
Sweden
Start of season postponed until June as teams are now training.
Switzerland
Planning to restart on June 8. Training resuming on May 11.
Turkey
Postponed indefinitely. Turkish FA president is targeting a June 12 restart.
Ukraine
Postponed indefinitely.
American, Canadian and Mexican competitions
|Country
|Competiton
|Status
U.S./Canada
Major League Soccer
Postponed until at least June 8.
U.S.
U.S. Open Cup
Postponed indefinitely.
U.S.
National Women's Soccer League
Start of the season postponed indefinitely.
U.S./Canada/Mexico
Leagues Cup
Scheduled for July 21-September 16.
U.S./Mexico
Campeones Cup
Scheduled for Aug. 12.
Mexico
Liga MX
Postponed indefinitely with the league eying a June or July return.
Rest of North and Central American competitions
|Country
|Status
CONCACAF Champions League
Postponed indefinitely.
Costa Rica
Postponed indefinitely.
Honduras
Postponed indefinitely.
Panama
Postponed indefinitely.
Notable South American competitions
|Event/League
|Status
CONMEBOL
Copa America
Postponed until June 2021.
CONMEBOL
Copa Libertadores
Postponed until at least early May.
CONMEBOL
Copa Sudamericana
Postponed until at least early May.
Argentina
Superliga Argentina
Postponed indefinitely..
Argentina
Copa de la Superliga
Postponed indefinitely.
Argentina
Copa Argentina
Postponed indefinitely.
Brazil
Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A)
Scheduled to begin in May with players looking for health assurances from leaders.
Brazil
Copa do Brasil
Postponed indefinitely.
Rest of South American leagues
|League
|Status
Bolivia
Postponed indefinitely.
Chile
Postponed indefinitely.
Colombia
Postponed indefinitely.
Ecuador
Postponed indefinitely.
Paraguay
Postponed indefinitely.
Peru
Postponed indefinitely.
Uruguay
Postponed indefinitely.
Venezuela
Postponed indefinitely.
Asian leagues
|League
|Status
Australia
Postponed indefinitely.
India
Season has been completed.
Japan
J-League is hoping to resume in May.
Malaysia
Postponed indefinitely.
Qatar
Postponed indefinitely.
South Korea
Start of the season set for Friday, May 8.
Saudi Arabia
Postponed indefinitely.
Thailand
Postponed indefinitely..
United Arab Emirates
Postponed indefinitely.
African leagues
|League
|Status
Algeria
Postponed indefinitely.
Kenya
Postponed indefinitely.
Morocco
Postponed indefinitely.
Namibia
Postponed indefinitely.
Nigeria
Postponed indefinitely.
Senegal
Postponed indefinitely.
South Africa
Postponed indefinitely.
Zimbabwe
Postponed indefinitely.
-
Bundesliga return approved
The Bundesliga is all but set to establish a return date from its COVID-19 hiatus
-
Rapinoe says Olympic career may be over
Rapinoe thinks she may have already played in her last Olympics
-
Kamba found alive after presumed dead
The German star was believed to have been killed in an accident in the Congo
-
Shorter halves for Premier League?
The PFA chief says shorter games could be an option, but we might not see it happen in the...
-
Belgian league cancellation on hold
UEFA has said it wants domestic leagues to finish their seasons if possible
-
Bundesliga return expected on May 15
The German league appears to be one step closer to resuming play in less than two weeks
-
Live transfer news, rumors
Here's the latest you should know about the world of transfers
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...