After picking up only one point in the first two matches of the competition, Germany are now desperately looking for their first win of the 2022 World Cup. Hansi Flick's team need to win and also they need Spain to win against Japan, or if Spain will draw they have to win by at least two goals. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 1 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 1 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al Bayt Stadium, -- Al Khor, Qatar

: Al Bayt Stadium, -- Al Khor, TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Costa Rica +2100; Draw +900; Germany -1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Road to the Round of 16

Costa Rica: Costa Rica were placed third in Group E ahead of the final matchday. They've taken three points from their opening two games having lost to Spain and then recovering to beat Japan. They're level on points with second-place Japan, one behind group leaders Spain and two clear of Germany, who are rooted to the bottom of the table. In order to progress to the Round of 16, Costa Rica need to better Japan's result. A point will be enough if they lose to Spain but Costa Rica will have to win if Japan draw. Due to the size of the goal difference (six goals) that's going to be the only means for them to progress.

Germany: Germany are in last place in Group E ahead of the final matchday. They've taken just one point from their opening two games, losing to Japan before drawing with Spain. They're two points behind both Japan and Costa Rica and three off of Spain. Germany quite simply have to beat Costa Rica if they're to progress to the Round of 16. That will be enough of itself should Spain beat Japan, but if that game ends in a draw, Germany will need to ensure that they overhaul the goal difference (one goal). If Japan beat Spain, it practically eliminates Germany - they're seven goals behind Spain as things stand.

Prediction

After a disappointing start of the tournament there is no alternative than winning this time for Germany. They have to make it. Pick: Germany 2, Costa Rica 1