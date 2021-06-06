After dropping their semifinals matchups, Costa Rica and Honduras will battle for third place in the Concacaf Nations League on Sunday. Honduras dropped a 1-0 semifinal decision to the United States on Thursday. Honduras reached the semis after compiling a 3-0-1 record to win Group C, ahead of Martinique and Trinidad & Tobago. Costa Rica, meanwhile, lost 5-4 to Mexico in penalty kicks in the other semifinal after playing to a 0-0 draw.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Costa Rica is listed as the +125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money-line, while Honduras is +230 and a draw would return +190 in the latest Honduras vs. Costa Rica odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Honduras vs. Costa Rica spread: Costa Rica -0.5 (+120)

Honduras vs. Costa Rica over-under: 2.5 goals

Honduras vs. Costa Rica money line: Honduras +230, Costa Rica +125, Draw +190

HON: Honduras is 0-3-2 since the start of 2020

CR: Costa Rica is 0-5-4 since beating Curacoa 2-1 in November of 2019

Top Costa Rica vs. Honduras predictions

Green likes the under 2.5 goals in Sunday's matchup between Honduras and Costa Rica. The teams will meet for the first time since October of 2017, when they played to a 1-1 draw. Costa Rica leads the all-time series 23-20-18, but the teams are 3-3-4 vs. one another dating back to June of 2011.

Despite not much to play for, both teams will use this match to prepare for the Gold Cup group stages next month. They will also get a sneak preview of one another because they will also square off this fall in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Alexander Lopez has been a big part of the Honduras offense, scoring goals in two of his team's past three friendlies. Costa Rica, meanwhile, is still looking for its first goal in 2021.

