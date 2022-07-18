Two teams that finished one win shy of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship Final will meet in Monday's third-place game when Jamaica takes on Costa Rica on Paramount+. Jamaica finished second in Group A during the group stage before falling 3-0 to the USWNT in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Costa Rica also lost by a 3-0 score in the semis to Canada after finishing runner-up in Group B. FIFA ranks Costa Rica as the No. 37 team in the world, with Jamaica slotted in at No. 51, and whichever team wins Monday's game will automatically advance to a CONCACAF playoff for the 2024 Olympics. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Costa Rica vs. Jamaica picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 109-80 in his last 189 soccer picks, returning over $2,900 for $100 bettors.

For Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, Sutton is picking Jamaica to win at a +180 payout. Jamaica had a much tougher road to reach the third-place game, and that path should help it on Monday. During the group stage, it shut out Mexico by a 1-0 score which ended Mexico's 10-game unbeaten streak. Mexico is also the third-best ranked CONCACAF team according to FIFA, trailing only the two finalists in the USWNT and Canada.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica didn't defeat any of the top-five ranked CONCACAF teams during its run to the third-place game. The team has also lost two straight, and three of its last five, with all of those losses coming by multiple goals.

These two nations last played in a 2021 friendly that ended in a scoreless draw. They also met in the 2018 CONCACAF W Championship group stage where Jamaica upset Costa Rica by a 1-0 score, courtesy of a goal from Bunny Shaw. The all-time leading scorer for Jamaica, Shaw is also the leading scorer in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship with three goals. Sutton sees her powering the Jamaicans to pull off another upset win over Costa Rica. Stream the match now here.

