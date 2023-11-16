The 2023 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal round kicks off Thursday with a match between familiar foes Costa Rica and Panama on Paramount+. The Panamanians have beaten Costa Rica in their last three meetings and recently topped their Nations League group with three wins and one draw from four matches. Meanwhile, Los Ticos are playing their first match of the tournament after being pre-seeded heading into the 2023-24 Nations League. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Ricardo Saprissa Stadium in San Juan, Costa Rica is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Costa Rica vs. Panama odds list Costa Rica as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of many Concacaf Nations League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Panama vs. Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Panama date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Costa Rica vs. Panama time: 10 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Concacaf Nations League picks for Panama vs. Costa Rica

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Costa Rica vs. Panama, Green is picking Panama to draw no bet for a +110 payout. Los Canaleros have had the upper hand in this matchup as of late, defeating Costa Rica both home and away in last year's Nations League tournament and again in June during the Concacaf Gold Cup. A draw on the road would suit Panama well since the quarterfinal has only two legs, the expert notes.

Green also likes Panama's chances because of their wealth of experience, whereas most of Costa Rica's players are rookies. "Most of them play in Costa Rica's domestic league, whereas the Panama squad is full of players that ply their trade in the MLS or in Europe, and Los Canaleros' greater experience could prove decisive in this match," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Nations League tournament, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.