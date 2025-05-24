Napoli were crowned Serie A champions for the fourth time in club history, and it happened on the final matchday of the season on Friday, solidifying an incredible run led by manager Antonio Conte on his first season at the helm. The fierce -- yet pragmatic -- Italian tactician made history as he became the first coach to win the Serie A with three different teams (Juventus, Inter and Napoli).

Conte needed a surge in the second-half of the season to capitalize from Inter's end-of-season woes to seal the title by one point on the final weekend of the season. Simone Inzaghi's Inter stumbled navigating through a tricky fixture list while making a late push to upset Barcelona and reach the Champions League final next week in Munich.

At the final whistle of Friday's 2-0 win over Cagliari, the city of Naples, along with the entire team and fans inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium erupted to celebrate the second Scudetto triumph in three seasons, capping off a sequence of first-to-10th-to-first that will never be forgotten by the Azzurri faithful. But for a team that's sailing into new frontiers with owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is celebrating his 76th birthday Saturday, it's not all smooth sailing when it comes to the future of the managerial position.

Conte, who was suspended for the final game of the season after losing his cool on the touchlines the previous week, has cast doubt over his future with the club in recent weeks after publicly voicing frustration with the way the club is run by De Laurentiis, who has history clashing with coaches. The two may have given us some breadcrumbs as to what the future holds during the postgame interviews celebrating the title.

Let's take a look at the reaction from the streets of Naples at the final whistle:

Conte's hug with Lukaku

Conte is the man of the night in Naples, and after serving his suspension, he immediately burst onto the scene and celebrated with his players on the pitch -- most notably Romelu Lukaku, who also scored the deciding 2-0 against Cagliari, showing once again the special bond between the manager and the Belgian striker:

De Laurentiis on Conte's future

Few minutes after, the squad entered the press room to celebrate with their manager, De Laurentiis told DAZN reporters "never say never" to the idea of Conte coming back next season:

"Coaches have their own mentality. If Conte wants to make himself available as he did this season, I say welcome, and we're at his disposal. It depends on him, it's not a matter of contracts. Next season, there's the Champions League as well. We would like to continue with him. If he wants to go elsewhere, I don't want to force anyone. I'll ask him to stay, but I certainly can't compel him. We'll meet soon."

Juventus, according to multiple reports, remain optimistic of bringing Conte back at the club where he was captain and then manager from 2011 to 2014.