After losing to Argentina in World Cup qualifying, change could be coming for Brazil. The Brazilian Football Confederation has reached out to Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti about becoming their next head coach, heading into the 2026 World Cup, according to The Athletic. It would certainly be a tricky scenario, but courting the current Real Madrid manager isn't a new option for for Brazil, who have flirted with adding Ancelotti before. It is something that could be possible at the end of the club season for Real Madrid.

There likely isn't a chance that Brazil would be able to get Ancelotti before the end of the season. Currently Real are in the Champions League quarterfinals (they pick up the action on April 7th and in the running for the La Liga crown, but considering that the Seleção won't have competitive matches until June when they travel to Ecuador, there could be a chance for a compromise before Los Blancos head to the Club World Cup in the United States in June.

Brazil previously were in talks to have Ancelotti oversee the team in the summer of 2024, after Tite's departure as manager, bringing in Fernando Diniz as an interim manager while Ancelotti was making a decision on what to do. He ended up extending his Real Madrid contract until 2026, ending the uncertainty over his future.

Brazil moved on from Diniz to Dorival Junior but it hasn't improved the national team's form, and they've failed to win three of their last five matches. Losing to Argentina could be the final straw and force the program to decide that something needs to change if the Seleção want have a chance to win the 2026 World Cup in the United States. With Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Endrick already suiting up for Real Madrid, there's also a familiarity that Ancelotti would have with Brazil if he were to end up leading the team.

Ancelotti's fit

Someone who is able to create a system to let stars express themselves while also operating as a team, Ancelotti could solve a major issue that the Brazilian national team faces. Despite their immense talent, Brazil play like a collection of talented players and not a team. With time dwindling before the World Cup, if Brazil want to make a move, it needs to happen quickly with just over a year until the World Cup. Ancelotti wouldn't be able to miss any upcoming international breaks, especially when Brazil needs a stronger defensive balance and that can only be found with reps together from different players. Only for matches remain in this World Cup qualifying cycle between June 4 and September 14 and after that, it's right into World Cup time, with only a handful of friendlies possible as preparation.

The attack may be mostly set, but behind the front four, it's anyone's guess how the team will shake out behind them. The team is currently on a tightrope and not fixing things could see another disappointing World Cup incoming.

Where would Madrid go?

It wouldn't take much speculation to see where Real Madrid would turn if they had a vacancy with Xabi Alonso still doing well at Bayer Leverkusen. He signed an extension at the German club after winning the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season, but that doesn't mean that Real Madrid wouldn't be able to court his services this time around. With Arne Slot in place and doing well at Liverpool and Vincent Kompany leading Bayern Munich, the most likely landing place for Alonso would be Madrid if Ancelotti were to move on, considering his playing history there and cutting his teeth as a U-14 manager with the club as he was earning his coaching badges.

Getting experience in the Champions League this season with Leverkusen, Alonso would be better equipped to make the jump compared to this time last season. He has also had to deal with adversity due to injuries this season, which will also prepare him for the next step in his career. It'd be a risk for both Madrid and Alonso, but replacing a manager like Ancelotti well never be an easy task and Alonso is among those most fit for the job.