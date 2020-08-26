Watch Now: What Does Barcelona Look Like Without Messi? ( 1:59 )

Barcelona first-team technical secretary Ramon Planes told the press on Wednesday that Barca want to continue building around Lionel Messi, who he called "the best player in the world." This announcement, which happened following the presentation of Trincao as a new player for the club, comes in the wake of Messi telling the Catalonian club he no longer wants to play for them.

"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi," Planes told the press. "Barca and Leo are like a marriage, where both have given so much to each other, and have brought so much joy to the fans.

"I think the future is positive. I am an optimist. We need experienced players, like Leo Messi, as well as players for the team's future. We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barca and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo".

Planes then added that the Argentine superstar would not be returning to training with the rest of the team based on what he told the club. He also made sure to note that he probably was not going to discuss anything else the player said "out of the respect that both Messi and the club deserve."

Messi's announcing he wants to leave Barcelona sent shockwaves throughout the world of sport yesterday. He had been with the club in some capacity since 2001, and made his first team debut in 2004.