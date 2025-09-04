Lionel Messi is still one of soccer's present-day fixtures, commanding the type of spotlight that befits a star who still produces highlight-reel-worthy moments on the regular. At 38 years old, though, Messi is slowly collecting a list of lasts ahead of what is likely to be his final World Cup. One of those lasts could come as soon as Thursday, when Argentina host Venezuela in Buenos Aires.

The match kicks off the penultimate round of World Cup qualifying in South America, Messi making the trip once again for the world champions' games this month. While the hard work of qualification is already behind them — Argentina booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup back in March — this may not be a routine outing for the national team. In fact, it may be Messi's final competitive match in Argentina.

The legend has not announced his retirement yet and at this point, he is likely to stick by the national team through the World Cup. His plans afterwards, though, are entirely unclear. Messi's Inter Miami contract expires this year and there is reporting to suggest he will sign a new deal that will see him play for the South Florida club for at least one more season, which could determine his national team future. No matter how one looks at it, Messi is running out of competitive games to play with the national team — Argentina is a potential host for the next Copa America, but that would not be until 2028. Next cycle's World Cup qualification schedule is understandably not set yet, but if the 2026 cycle is anything to go by, competitive games could be on the calendar by September 2027. Messi will have celebrated his 40th birthday by then, though.

A commemorative mood is in store on Thursday, though reflecting on Messi's legacy will not be the only business of the day. Venezuela will have to combat that uphill battle while hoping to book their own spot at next year's World Cup, doing so as one of three teams competing for one remaining guaranteed berth in the North America-set tournament.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Argentina vs. Bolivia, odds

Date : Thursday, Sept. 4 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Sept. 4 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina TV: Universo | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!), Peacock

Universo | Fubo (Start watching, save $20!), Peacock Odds: Argentina -550; Draw +500; Bolivia +1100

Messi's 'right to decide when he retires'

Questions over Messi's future have loomed large over this match, and just like the player, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has not offered much in terms of answers.

"Messi still makes the difference, cracks are like that," Scaloni said in a recent interview. "Messi has won the right to decide when he retires. Let's enjoy Messi while we have him."

Messi mania is persistent in Argentina, but this week in Buenos Aires, fans seem to be coalescing around the player because of his potentially impending retirement. He was greeted by flocks of fans after leaving a theatre for a production of "Rocky," which is inspired by the 1976 film starring Sylvester Stallone and features his longtime friend Nicolas Vazquez. Messi said his whole family made the trip this week, the player saying on stage after the show that it is "not often that my whole family is here in Buenos Aires."

The player has also previously said that Thursday's game will "be a very, very special match for me," creating a sentimental vibe around the whole affair, even if there is no confirmation one way or another on what the vibe should actually be.

Venezuela's World Cup qualification hopes

While many of CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying spots are booked, there is still one guaranteed spot up for grabs and another berth in the intercontinental playoff to be claimed. Venezuela are one of three teams in the mix alongside Colombia and Bolivia and though a guaranteed spot is not out of the question, getting there will be easier said than done.

Venezuela are four points behind Colombia, who currently occupy the last guaranteed berth and can book their spot at the World Cup with a win over Bolivia on Thursday. The visitors will need Colombia to drop points and manage a win at Argentina to have any shot at overtaking Los Cafeteros but their World Cup hopes will not be completely dashed if that does not happen. They enter the penultimate round of qualifying with a one point advantage over Bolivia and will need to maintain that lead on Tuesday, when they host Colombia and Bolivia welcome Brazil.

If they manage to clinch a spot at the World Cup, it would be the first time Venezuela would take part in the competition.