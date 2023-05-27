The richest game in sport came to Wembley Saturday as Luton Town and Coventry City faced off with promotion to the Premier League on the line. Ninety minutes wasn't enough to decide the battle for Premier League promotion, nor was a half hour of extra time, so now we're off to penalties.

Neither of these two teams have been in the top flight since 2001, the last time Coventry appeared in the top division, and for Luton Town the top-flight gap has been longer, stretching back to the 1991-92 season but one drought will end with a promotion that could be worth at least £170 million according to Deloitte.

The duo have followed quite the path to Wembley defeating Sunderland and Middlesbrough and will look to join Burnley and Sheffield United in the top flight.

"Should the winner avoid immediate relegation from the Premier League, there could be a financial uplift in excess of £290 million. However, only a small number of newly promoted clubs have survived their first season back in the Premier League, and the winner will be focused on maintaining their new position in the highest revenue-generating football league in the world," assistant director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group, Zai Udwadia. "This weekend's prize will play a crucial role in helping to recruit playing talent, as well as investing in infrastructure and fan experience to give the promoted side the greatest chance of remaining amongst the best teams in England."

Udwadia makes a good point about what the team has to gain, especially following a season where all three promoted teams will remain in the Premier League. Since 2008, the winner of the playoff has been fairing well in the Premier League with eight of the last 15 seasons which will give these teams hope despite a lot of work needing to be done to prepare.

Coventry City: Mark Robins' team had the weird distinction of playing Middlesbrough three times in a row. They were tense matches with two ending in draws but when it mattered, Coventry were able to emerge with a victory away thanks to a goal from Gustavo Hamer. They'll need more than two shots on target to best Luton in the final but with a defense that can contain potent attacks, they'll have a chance to push the match to penalties.

Luton Town: Set plays were the name of the game when Luton's size helped them overpower Sunderland, but experience could be what helps them this time around. Being in the pressure cooker of the Championship Playoffs last season gives them a platform to build on this season, although if the match goes to penalties, it's anyone's game.

As with most Championship Playoff Finals, this will be another one that makes it to extra time but Luton's experience will push them through to the Premier League. Pick: Coventry City 0, Luton Town 1 (After extra time)