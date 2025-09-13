It was one of the most entertaining Serie A matches of the year as Juventus and Inter ended in a 4-3 win for the Bianconeri thanks to a late goal from Vasilije Adzic, who managed to lift his team to victory after an incredibly exciting Derby d'Italia in Turin. It was a strange match, full of mistakes from defenders but also many chances created by both teams. While the Nerazzurri had to control of the match for most of the time, Juventus waited in their defensive third and took advantage of the chances they had in both first and second half. For the team coached by Cristian Chivu, it's the second defeat in a row after the one against Udinese, while Juventus are at the top of the standings with three wins in three matches up to now. Let's take a look at the top five craziest moments of the Derby d'Italia that took place on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium.

5. Kenan Yildiz scores an incredible goal

It was a match full of great goals and chances, and the second one forJuventus striker Kenan Yildiz was incredible, as the Turkish talent took advantage of the space that Inter left between the lines and shot from the distance. Yildiz is one of the biggest talents of the Italian Serie A and this season he's expected to have an impact in every single match, this is what both the fans and the manager Igor Tudor are expecting from him. This is definitely a good start.

4. The referee cam

For the first time in Serie A the "Referee Cam" was introduced and showed us some incredible moments, such as the one in the second half that sees both Khephren Thuram and his brother Marcus are speaking with the referee before a corner kick. This is one of the pictures of the match that will probably be remembered in the future as well.

3. Calhanoglu's brace

It was a difficult summer for Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu who was expected to leave Inter after the Club World Cup, when club captain Lautaro Martinez spoke about the disappointing attitude of the Turkish midfielder. Ultimately, Calhanoglu didn't leave Inter, with no buyer materializing and scored a stunning brace in the first key match of the season. Despite the negative result, Chivu can count on the best version of Calhanoglu again.

2. Khephren Thuram mocks his brother

It was the game of the Thuram brothers. Inter striker Marcus scored the third goal, one that momentary gave the lead to the Nerazzurri and didn't celebrate after his header, but a few minutes later something unexpected happened. His brother Khephren, who joined Juventus in the summer 2024, immediately bounced back and scored the equalizer for the Bianconeri showing his last name on the back of the jersey and replicated the usual celebration of Marcus while their father Lilian was watching on the standings.

1. Vasilije Adzic stunning last minute goal

And then the most unexpected hero of the night as 19-year old Vasilije Adzic scored the winning goal of the Derby d'Italia. Juventus fans can now dream again of winning the title as the Bianconeri are at the top of the table with nine points after three games.