After Olivier Giroud scored twice to help clinch AC Milan's advancement to the knockout rounds of the 2022 UEFA Champions League, he scored once more in his club's Italian Serie A win last Saturday. Unfortunately for the Rossoneri, he won't be in the team on Tuesday when AC Milan faces Cremonese. Giroud picked up two yellow cards in his last start against Spezia, but manager Stefano Pioli might have given him the match off anyway, as Cremonese has yet to win a match outside of Coppa Italia play this season.

Kickoff from Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest AC Milan vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +525 underdog. A draw is priced at +325 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch US Cremonese vs. AC Milan

Cremonese vs. AC Milan date: Tuesday, November 8

Cremonese vs. AC Milan time: 12 p.m. ET

Cremonese vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. US Cremonese

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 144-110-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors,

For AC Milan vs. Cremonese, Sutton is picking for AC Milan to win and for the match to finish over 2.5 goals at +119 odds. Top-to-bottom, there is no disputing the talent disparity between the two teams, but the potential that Cremonese could get up for what is the biggest game of their season and catch Milan by surprise is small. Milan is thinner than usual in its defensive ranks, with defenders Theo Hernandez (suspension) and Davide Calabria (thigh) out for the match. Although Ciprian Tatarusanu has been logging starts in goal since October, he is filling in for an injured Mike Maignan (calf).

Despite Cremonese entering the game with a winless record, the Tigers aren't completely inept in the attack. This season, Cremonese is sixth in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes in Serie A, with 24.23. Milan shouldn't worry about losing this match, but with a shortage of personnel in the back, the likelihood that Cremonese steals a goal to push the count to at least three for the match is within the realm of possibility.

"AC Milan could be dealing with fatigue after playing three games in the past six days," Sutton told SportsLine. "But I expect they'll have enough quality to pull off a win on the road."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

