Cremonese will host Crotone in the first round of the 2023 Coppa Italia on Monday. Cremonese won automatic promotion to Serie A two seasons ago but finished 19th in the league last year and have been sent back to Serie B for the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, Crotone went from Serie A in 2020-21 all the way down to Serie C after two successive relegations and a loss to Foggia during the promotion playoffs last season leaves them in Serie C once again in 2023-24.

Kickoff from Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Italy is set for 11:45 a.m. ET on Monday. The latest Cremonese vs. Crotone odds list Cremonese as the -225 favorites (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ternana as the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +325 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Cremonese vs. Crotone

Cremonese vs. Crotone date: Monday, Aug. 14

Cremonese vs. Crotone time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Coppa Italia picks for Crotone vs. Cremonese

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Cremonese vs. Crotone, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -115 payout. Both clubs have made recent Serie A appearances but found themselves relegated and the state of soccer financially in Italy means playing in the lower leagues is often unsustainable from a business standpoint. Now both teams are hoping to begin their climbs back to the top and they need every dollar they can muster from domestic cup play.

"Cremonese were relegated from Serie A last season, in large part due to their leaky defense," Sutton told SportsLine. "Cremonese gave up 69 goals a season ago, the second most in Serie A. Cremonese's lineup will look different after being relegated, which could lead to defensive errors. Cremonese are the heavy favorites for a reason in this matchup, but I think we'll see both teams find the back of the net on Monday."

