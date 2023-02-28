Serie A returns to action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Cremonese

Current Records: Roma 13-5-5; Cremonese 0-9-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Cremonese will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that advantage desperately. Cremonese will look to defend their home turf on Tuesday against Roma at Stadio Giovanni Zini. Cremonese are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Cremonese and Torino finished up their game on Monday with a 2-2 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Cremonese, who haven't won a game since August 14, 2022.

Roma had just enough and edged out Verona 1-0. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Roma also won the last time the pair played on October 31, 2022.

Cremonese will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Roma are a huge favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -147 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

