A.S. Roma will pay U.S. Cremonese in an Italian Serie A match on Tuesday on Paramount+. Jose Mourinho's men have lost just one league match over their last 10 and should be brimming with confidence on Tuesday after defeating Verona 1-0 last week. Meanwhile, Cremonese are still in search of their first win of the Italian Serie A campaign and hope that their 2-1 victory against Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on February 1 can jump-start their season. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Cremonese vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +410 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Cremonese

Cremonese vs. Roma date: Tuesday, February 28

Cremonese vs. Roma time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Cremonese vs. Roma time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Cremonese

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Cremonese vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Roma to win for a -140 payout. The expert acknowledges that Cremonese was victorious in the Coppa Italia, but says Tuesday's match will resemble the 1-0 win the Yellow and Reds had in the reverse fixture. In that game, Roma outshot Cremonese 27 to 14 and had 12 shots on target to the opposition's three.

Roma have also been defensively sound as of late, recording a clean sheet in four of their last six league games. Under 2.5 goals have been scored in five of those six league games, a big reason the expert is also taking the Under in Tuesday's match.

"Cremonese have scored just 17 goals this season, the second-fewest total in the league," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect Roma to claim all three points on the road in a low-scoring affair on Tuesday." Stream the game here.

