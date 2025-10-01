MILAN -- There was a different feeling in Milan as the Champions League match between Inter and Slavia Prague took place the same day the city council approved the sale of San Siro, the historical stadium set to be demolished and replaced by a new venue in the coming years. While every single fan expressed their opinion arriving or leaving the stadium, Inter won 3-0 the opening home game of the league phase, starting off well after winning against Ajax in the opening game and especially after the big disappointment of the UEFA Champions League final lost 5-0 to PSG of the past season.

The Nerazzurri faced a big change in the summer as former manager Simone Inzaghi left the club and joined Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup, and 2010 Champions League winner and former Parma head coach Cristian Chivu was appointed to replace the Italian manager.

From earlier on in the season, there was a different feeling about this Inter Milan, too. Despite doubts about his little coaching experience, Chivu is immediately proving to be a coach capable of making the right decisions.

Last season, when the new format of the European tournament kicked off, Inzaghi decided to rotate drastically his players between the Italian Serie A and the Champions League. It seemed he wanted to have a specific team playing the league phase games and another one for the Serie A matches. For example, players like striker Mehdi Taremi and midfielder Piotr Zielinski played most of the European games as starters as well, but then barely played in the league. This season, it looks like Chivu is making different decisions, as he did against Slavia Prague, but following the same concept.

Chivu opted for a different approach and made some changes from the lineup that started against Cagliari on Saturday. Despite making seven changes compared to the starting lineup of Saturday, Chivu is not choosing players specifically for the European tournament, as five of the 11 players that started the match on Tuesday at San Siro are different from the ones that played at the Amsterdam ArenA against Ajax. While players like Yann Sommer, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries are in both teams, and Lautaro Martinez was affected by a minor injury in the away match against Ajax, Chivu's selections are moved by the form of his squad week after week. For this reason, we are likely to see ever more changes this weekend when the Nerazzurri will meet Cremonese at San Siro.

"There were only 72 hours between one match and the next, and because I wanted to give a chance to some players who had been playing less, while still keeping the team compact and of quality," Chivu told Sky Italia. "I'm happy I was able to give a few minutes to Yann] Bisseck and Zielinski and let some others rest. I also have to consider that some players will go to their national teams and play another two matches."

One thing is clear -- Chivu can make these kind of decisions against teams like Ajax and Slavia Prague, but it's extremely unlikely he will use the same parameters when Inter will face Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool later in the league phase. Inter are hoping to arrive playing those matches with the full points as they will meet Union Saint-Gilloise away and Kairat at San Siro before then. If Chivu can rotate the players in the right way between the league and the Champions League and still perform as they are doing against the smaller teams, Inter can be considered contenders once again.