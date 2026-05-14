Cristian Chivu made history in his first season as Inter coach as he managed to win both the Italian Serie A and the Coppa Italia, the domestic double, less than 12 months after his official appointment at the club. He's set to be awarded. The Nerazzurri made the right decision, and Inter president Giuseppe Marotta showed courage in appointing a manager who may not have initially inspired the fans or the squad, but ultimately proved to be the right man in the right place at the right time. This is why now the two parties will sit down in the coming days, CBS Sports understands, to plan for the 2026-27 season and for a new deal. The current deal runs until the summer of 2027, but both parties are expected to agree on an extension through at least 2028, along with a salary increase. It would be the perfect reward for a sensational season, yet there is little time to rest or plan ahead, because winning again is always harder than winning for the first time.

The former Parma coach was one of the reasons for the success of the Nerazzurri. After winning the 21st Serie A title in the club's history last week, Inter won 2-0 against Lazio in the Coppa Italia final. The former Parma coach and 2010 Champions League winner with Inter became the third ever coach in the history of the Nerazzurri to make it happen after Roberto Mancini in 2006 and Jose Mourinho in 2010, when Chivu was one of the key defenders of the roster managed by the current Benfica head coach.

The domestic double is a remarkable achievement for the Nerazzurri, with only Juventus surpassing Inter's tally after last accomplishing the feat in 2018 under Massimiliano Allegri. This success was widely unexpected at the end of the 2024-25 season when Inter lost their chances to win a trophy, also losing 5-0 in the Champions League final against PSG at the Allianz Arena in Munich. When Chivu arrived in Milan, it was a completely different moment for the club.

Chivu had to restore the positive mentality in the team, and some players were tested during the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025. Despite rumors of a revolution, the club chose to delay major decisions for another year. There was a shared reluctance to let such an exciting cycle end on a note of disappointment, though that same hesitation now suggests significant changes are likely in the coming summer. But it was Chivu the person who made that possible.