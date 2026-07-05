Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup will be his last as Portugal prepare for Spain clash in round of 16

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that this World Cup will be his last, with Portugal preparing for their round of 16 match against Spain that will take place on Monday in Dallas. The 41-year-old has played in the last six editions of the tournament, becoming the first ever player to score in six. Ronaldo says he won't be playing at the 2030 edition that will also be co-hosted by Portugal, alongside Spain and Morocco. Speaking ahead of the match against Spain, Ronaldo said, "This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."

The soccer star has scored three goals so far at the World Cup. Two against Uzbekistan and then his first ever goal in the knockout stages against Croatia, when he scored a penalty. Ronaldo didn't mention anything about a potential retirement, just that simply he won't play another World Cup.

"The day will come, but I'll be honest -- whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in soccer. I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it ... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals so far. I'm not doing too badly, right?"

He was also asked about his thoughts on his rival on Monday, Lamine Yamal.

"He's a player with a big future. But for me, I always see Spain as a whole, they're all good ... The more prepared you are, the better you'll survive a long football career, if that's what you want. If you listen to criticism, you're lost. There's constructive criticism, and there's criticism meant to kill you, too. You have to adapt if you want a long career, and focus on the love, the passion of the fans. Over time, I learntedto be connected to the people who love you, and have passion for what you're doing."