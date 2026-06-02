Cristiano Ronaldo and other 40-year-olds set to make 2026 World Cup the oldest ever

As Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Guilerrmo Ochoa gear up for their record sixth trip, it may seem like the 2026 World Cup is set to be the oldest in history, and that assessment would be correct. Ronaldo and Ochoa are set to accomplish this feat in their 40s, while Messi is only 38, which is quite young by the standards that this World Cup is about to set. In history, only seven players 40 or older have ever stepped on the pitch during a World Cup, and while Essam El Hadary's record of being the oldest player to feature at the World Cup in 2018 at 45 years, 161 days old, this tournament could see a record eight players 40 or older take the pitch.

Never has there been a World Cup with more than one 40-year-old playing, and with Uruguay's Fernando Muslera celebrating his 40th birthday the day after their opening match facing Saudi Arabia on June 15, eight players could take the pitch, and at least three players will absolutely feature for their countries if healthy. If Craig Gordon appears for Scotland, he'll become the second-oldest player to ever play at the World Cup, while Ronaldo would become the second-oldest outfield player to feature when he takes the pitch for Portugal.

Let's take a look at the oldest players in squads for the 2026 World Cup:

Rank Name Country Date of birth Age 1 Craig Gordon Scotland Dec. 31, 1982 43 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Feb. 5, 1985 41 3 Guillermo Ochoa Mexico July 13, 1985 40 4 Luka Modric Croatia Sep. 9, 1985 40 5 Eden Dzeko Bosnia & Herzgovina March 17, 1986 40 6 Manuel Neuer Germany March 27, 1986 40 7 Vozinha Cabo Verde June 3, 1986 39 8 Fernando Muslera Uruguay June 16, 1986 39 9 Yuto Nagatomo Japan Sep. 12, 1986 39 10 Hernan Galindez Ecuador March 30, 1987 39

Could a USMNT record be broken?

With Tim Ream's call-up to the United States, the captain of the Red, White and Blue has become the second oldest player ever named to a United States roster, trailing only Frank Moniz (38 years, 162 days). But if Ream takes the pitch against Paraguay on June 12 when he'll be 38 years, 250 days old, he'll become the oldest player to feature for the USMNT at a World Cup. He'd pass Fernando Clavijo, who was 37 years, 162 days old during the 1994 World Cup when he took the pitch facing Brazil.