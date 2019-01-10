Cristiano Ronaldo asked to submit DNA sample to police as part of rape investigation, report says

Las Vegas authorities have issued a warrant for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA in connection with a rape investigation, the Wall Street Journal reports on Thursday.

The police department in Vegas reopened the sexual assault case back in October after Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit alleging she was assaulted by the soccer megastar in a penthouse suite back in 2009 and then received $375,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement. Mayorga shared her story with German publication Der Spiegel, which sparked a strong denial from Ronaldo's camp and a threat to sue the publication, calling rape an "abominable crime."

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

"My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."

Law enforcement officials discovered DNA on Mayorga's dress from the 2009 incident that does not belong to Mayorga and want to see if the Juventus star's DNA is a match. According to the report, the warrant has been sent to the court system in Italy, and once it's served, the Italian officials are expected to collect a sample of Ronaldo's DNA and send it back to Vegas police.

Ronaldo, 33, was transferred to Juventus from Real Madrid for $92 million in a huge deal in July.