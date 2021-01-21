On Wednesday, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in a 2-0 win over Napoli in the Italian Super Cup. With the tally, Ronaldo passed Josef Bican, who was believed to have scored 759 career goals in his professional career, a world soccer record.

However, the Czech football federation released a statement Thursday saying Bican actually scored 821 career goals, which would leave Ronaldo 62 behind the all-time record.

"The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches," the Czech football federation's said.

The federation went back and tallied all of Bican's goals and determined that 821 goals is the "most accurate number possible" when it comes to his career numbers.

"Goals from matches in the first and second leagues, national cups, the Central European Cup and national team selections are included. On the contrary, friendly matches are not included in the statistics, with the exception of the national team.

"It can be stated with full seriousness that this is a number that corresponds to the current state of the possibility of verifying all data, so it is the most accurate number possible."

This isn't the first time that Ronaldo's scoring records have been challenged. Earlier this month, Ronaldo scored his 757th and 758th goals and was believed to surpass soccer legend Pele's career goals mark. However, Pele refused to acknowledge Ronaldo beating his record and with the help of his former club, Santos, it was determined that Pele actually scored 1,091 goals.

Ronaldo is rewriting the record books -- and so are former players.