Cristiano Ronaldo effect: Juventus reportedly sells $60 million worth of CR7 jerseys in 24 hours

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus from Real Madrid on July 10 came with a whopping $116 million transfer fee, but fear not for Juventus' pocket books. He can cover the damage. According to Business Insider, Juventus sold about 520,000 Ronaldo jerseys -- or $60 million worth -- in just 24 hours. That would cover over half of his buyout.

Of course, inking arguably the biggest player in the world to your already dominant Serie A team won't ever hurt the bottom line. Juventus has won the last seven Serie A titles, so that bandwagon is mighty easy to hop onto at the moment. Obviously Juventus doesn't recoup the full $60 million -- 10-15 percent of Adidas' sales go to the club (so $6 million to $9 million), but there are other major benefits to having one of the most marketable stars in Europe on the team.

The move is generating an incredible amount of interest in Serie A (Juventus in particular) that wasn't present before, Premier League and La Liga generally dominate international attention. Juventus' Twitter saw a 1.5 million follower spike in just a day, and 500,000 new followers on Facebook.

Juventus, needless to say, is miles ahead of any other team in Serie A odds. Oddschecker has Juventus at 5-11 odds. Roma is next at 8-1 as of July 18. If Juventus can start to achieve international success -- such as UEFA Champions League success -- the Ronaldo Effect will only be more apparent.