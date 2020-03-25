Cristiano Ronaldo financing hospitals in Portugal during coronavirus outbreak
The soccer star is doing his part to help out during the COVID-19 outbreak
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is doing his part to help out during the coronavirus outbreak. Along with his agent, Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo is financing hospitals in Portugal. According to ESPN, Ronaldo and Mendes are funding North Lisbon's University Hospital Centre (CHULN) with two additional intensive care wings.
The CHULN will have two new intensive care wings that will be named after Ronaldo and Mendes. In addition, Ronaldo is funding an intensive care wing in Porto's Santo Antonio hospital.
"Businessman Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo will donate two intensive care wings for the CHULN; each wing will be totally equipped and will have the capacity for 10 beds," CHULN told ESPN.
Beds, ventilators, heart monitors, pumps, infusion syringes and other essential equipment will be in the new ICU wings to help critically ill COVID-19 patients. Once the coronavirus outbreak is over, the wings "will be converted and will remain as a reinforcement of intensive care medicine."
As of Tuesday, Portugal has had 2,060 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus with 23 deaths.
Ronaldo himself has been in quarantine in Madeira after Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus. Prior to the stoppage of Serie A earlier this month, Ronaldo played in his 1,000th professional game.
