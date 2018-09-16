Cristiano Ronaldo finds scoring touch for Juventus with two goals in 15 minutes vs. Sassuolo
This was a simple finish for him but one that had to feel good
After failing to score in his first three official matches with Juventus, it was only a matter of time before Cristiano Ronaldo went off and regained his scoring touch. And that happened on Sunday. Juve played Sassuolo in Serie A play, and Ronaldo found the back of the net twice in a 15-minute span early in the second half to get on the board.
His first goal was one of the easiest he's had, finishing a loose ball into a pretty much wide open goal:
His second was classic Ronaldo. The Portuguese star used his speed down the flank and finished perfectly across the box to the far post. Take a look:
And that has to feel good. You could tell frustration was mounting with very little going his way in the opening games, but this goal will give him even more confidence and ease some of the pressure. It's also good timing, with the Champions League group stage beginning this week.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Ibrahimovic scores 500th goal in style
It's unclear as to how in the world he pulled that off
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
Man. United vs. Watford preview
United faces a team that has impressed to start the season
-
Juventus vs. Sassuolo preview
Ronaldo looks for his first official goal for the club
-
Liverpool makes statement at Spurs
The Reds look like the top contender to win the league
-
Man. City vs. Fulham preview
The Cityzens are the favorites entering this home match