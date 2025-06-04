Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo to push Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Germany and into the UEFA Nations League final? Ronaldo's 68th-minute goal was just enough to lead Portugal to the win, bringing Germany's seven-match unbeaten streak to an end in the semifinals on Wednesday. The goal now gives Ronaldo six goals in his last 10 appearances for the national team, as, along with Francisco Conceicao, a five-minute double was enough to overturn Florian Wirtz's goal for Germany.

The first half of play saw Germany dominate proceedings, but they were unable to find a goal to show for their efforts before Conceicao's introduction for Trincao was enough to spark Portugal into turning the game in their favor. During the second half, Portugal took 13 shots, putting five on target while also limiting Germany to only one shot, which was Wirtz's goal. For Roberto Martinez, it was quite a show of game management and it gave Portugal their first victory over Germany since 2000 in an important moment.

German keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen did everything he could to give Germany a chance in the match with a double save on Diogo Jota and Conceicao in the 89th minute, but it wouldn't be enough with Germany's attack struggling. Despite Germany's improvement under Julian Nagelsmann, this result will give him a few things to think about because there was no answer to Portugal's changes in the match.

Now, Portugal will have a chance to win their first major honor since 2019, when they won the first edition of the UEFA Nations League. They'll face the winner of France and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Sunday. Martinez took over Portugal in 2023 after their disappointing showing at the World Cup in Qatar, and as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, his squad is moving in the right direction.