Cristiano Ronaldo firmly denies rape allegations, calls it an 'abominable crime'

Just days after his lawyers threatened to sue German magazine Der Spiegel for publishing sexual assault accusations from a 2009 incident in Las Vegas, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo issued a second public denial on social media, calling rape an "abominable crime" and refusing "to feed the media spectacle."

On Wednesday, Ronaldo wrote the following in both English and Portuguese on Twitter:

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations.

On Friday, a civil lawsuit was filed in Clark County against Ronaldo alleging he sexually assaulted Nevada resident Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas penthouse suite in 2009. The lawsuit was filed by Leslie Mark Stovall, lawyer for complainant Mayorga. According to USA Today, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday reopened the investigation reported by Mayorga.

Ronaldo appeared in an Instagram video shortly after the civil lawsuit was filed on Friday, calling it "fake news." His lawyers also called the reporting of the incident "blatantly illegal" and vowed to pursue legal action against the German magazine.

Ronaldo is currently in his first season with Juventus after spending nearly a decade at Real Madrid.