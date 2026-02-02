Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Al-Nassr's squad amid what CBS Sports sources indicate is frustration from the Portugal superstar over the management of the club by its owners, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen when head coach Jorge Jesus named his side to face Al-Riyadh on Monday in what is understood to be a decision taken by the player, reflecting his frustration at transfer business with the Pro League giants. Al-Nassr have made no new signings in the January transfer window but sources say they are working to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes Monday.

It is understood that Ronaldo's actions have the backing of some senior figures at Al-Nassr as the complications that come with one organisation owning four of Saudi Arabia's leading clubs. CBS Sports has previously revealed the tension that hovers over relations between some of the biggest teams in the country, which burst to the surface in the summer when Al-Hilal attempted to secure the services of Ronaldo for the Club World Cup.

Al-Hilal's interest in taking Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad to their club could also have served as a rupture point for Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal lead the Pro League by three points and such a high profile move, though now viewed as increasingly unlikely, could have a pivotal impact on the title race.

Ronaldo, 40, still has nearly 18 months left to run on the contract he signed with Al-Nassr in the summer and there has so far been no suggestion that he might look to cut his stay short. Instead he will hope that his deadline day strike will convince PIF to offer backing to his side in the transfer window.