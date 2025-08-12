Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo and social media personality Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged, with Rodriguez making the announcement on Monday in an Instagram post.

Rodriguez posted a picture of her new engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, "Yes, I do. In this and all my lives." The tagged location was the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh, where Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after signing a contract extension that will keep him with the club until 2027.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have dated since 2017, the pair meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid when he played for Real Madrid and she was an associate at the store. The two have welcomed three children together, a daughter born in 2017 and twins born in 2022, one of which died in childbirth. Ronaldo has three older children including 15-year-old Cristiano Jr., who is part of Al-Nassr's youth academy and made his debut for Portugal's under-15 national team earlier this year.

Ronaldo, a Portugal international, joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 after three seasons with Juventus and a year-and-a-half with his former club Manchester United, which ended acrimoniously when his contract was terminated in November 2022.

Rodriguez has booked various modeling gigs and kicked off several fashion business ventures over the years and is also known for her Netflix docuseries, "I Am Georgina."