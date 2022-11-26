Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources.

Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United earlier this week, and he has long been of interest to Al Nassr, as well as other clubs in the Middle East. CBS Sports revealed in August that that interest would extend beyond the World Cup, with the 37-year-old having been keen to play at Europe's highest level going into his fifth tournament. In Portugal's opening game against Ghana Ronaldo set another record on the international stage, scoring in his fifth World Cup.

Al Nassr hope that following the tournament Ronaldo will be keen to break new ground and after extensive talks with his representatives sources close to the club say their interest is "stronger than ever." The terms on offer to Ronaldo are understood to be worth $75 million a year.

Due to contact being initiated over the summer, it is believed talks are relatively advanced but awaiting Ronaldo's final decision. Should he choose to accept the offer, sources tell CBS a deal would not take long to finalize.

Ronaldo asked to leave Manchester United in the summer, but none of Europe's biggest clubs were prepared to offer him the platform of Champions League football that he craved. Following an explosive interview with Talk TV in which he accused United of "betraying" him and said he did not respect head coach Erik ten Hag -- statements which could have led to the club sacking him if a mutual termination had not been agreed -- it appears unlikely that the market has grown among the continent's elite.

Al Nassr are one of SaudI Arabia, and indeed Asia's, most successful clubs, winning nine league titles and reaching the final of the AFC Champions League in 1995. Their great rivals Al Hilal have also been linked with a move for Ronaldo. Al Nassr's offer is understood to be the only formal contract offered to the Portugal international, whose future is expected to remain unresolved until after the World Cup.

The record goalscorer in men's international football, Ronaldo struggled to make a major impact to Manchester United's success after joining them from Juventus in the summer of 2021. Though he was their top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions, United slipped from second in the Premier League the previous season to sixth. Erik ten Hag's appointment saw Ronaldo confined to a fringe role, starting just four top flight matches. Prior to the interview that led to his departure the veteran striker had been involved in several other controversies, leaving the ground early during a pre-season friendly and refusing to enter the game as a substitute in a defeat to Tottenham.