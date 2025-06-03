Cristiano Ronaldo has been a part of talks with senior government officials as well as sovereign wealth fund PIF, according to CBS Sports sources, as the Pro League bids to keep its biggest star in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr expires at the end of this month and a social media post on May 26 in which he stated that "the chapter is over" led to widespread speculation that he could leave the Riyadh club and indeed the Pro League. However, figures in the Saudi government have been working to strike an extension agreement with the 40-year-old and sources say there remains strong hope that he can be convinced to extend his stay in the kingdom.

Per sources, those talks have seen Ronaldo offered assurances that Al-Nassr will receive significant central funding to strengthen a side that finished third in the Pro League last season. Among their targets are Rafael Leao and Luis Diaz as potential wide additions, while they are also looking to add a world-class center back: David Hancko, Alessandro Bastoni and Antonio Rudiger have been linked with a move. The latter was recently pictured with Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro, but there are other reasons why a current Real Madrid defender and a legendary former one might spend time together; it is understood there are currently no firm talks to bring Rudiger to Al-Nassr.

PIF are, however, expected to spend ambitiously to strengthen Ronaldo's side. The involvement of officials from within the Saudi government in talks over an extension speaks to the strategic importance of the Portugal international to the nation's sporting project and the damage that might be done if he were to move elsewhere. So does the desire from within the sovereign wealth fund for Ronaldo to move to Al-Hilal for the Club World Cup, which CBS Sports reported last week.

This is understood to have been proposed as a temporary loan deal for Ronaldo, who would extend his contract with Al-Nassr and return to them in time for the Pro League season that kicks off in August. The player himself is believed to have reacted to the possible move, which could harm his standing among Al-Nassr fans, with some skepticism. It remains possible that Ronaldo could sign a deal elsewhere for the duration of the Club World Cup -- he has been linked with a move to the four Brazilian sides involved -- before reassessing his options after the tournament, perhaps even returning to the Pro League.