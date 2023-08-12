Before officially kicking off their league season on Monday, Aug 14 against Al-Ettifaq, Al-Nassr played in the Arab Champions Cup final, winning versus Al-Hilal on Saturday. While it took extra time for the club to lift the trophy in a 2-1 win behind a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, it wasn't all smiles for the club as the superstar had to be carted off after suffering an injury.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Exiting in the 115th minute of play, Ronaldo was in tears when he was carted off and was replaced by midfielder Ali Alhassan. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time but it's quite a blow to Al-Nassr even with the addition of Sadio Mane to the attack. Already finishing as runners-up to Al-Ittihad last season, Al-Nassr will do anything they can to claim the Saudi Pro League title this season which will be much harder if Ronaldo misses a significant amount of time. The Portuguese national team also have Euro qualifying matches next month.

With Al-Ittihad adding Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino already scoring a hat trick in his first start for Al-Ahli, the competition for the title, and the Golden Boot will be stiff this season. Leaving with a leg injury after scoring six goals in the tournament, now the Saudi Arabian side will need to determine the severity of the damage as the often-fit Ronaldo deals with something that could very well be significant.