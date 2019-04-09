Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Juventus star training ahead of Champions League battle vs. Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking likely to play on Wednesday in the Champions League after returning from a thigh injury he picked up in March on international duty. Ronaldo hasn't played since the international break ended as he nursed the injury, but he was named to Juve's squad on Tuesday for Wednesday's match against talented Ajax in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo was also training with Juventus on Tuesday, a day ahead of the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal. Juve coach Massimo Allegri told reporters last week he was hopeful Ronaldo would be able to give it a go.

It's unclear as to whether he will start, but with the match on the road and goals meaning more, it seems likely. Regardless, Juve may be just fine without him. Young striker Moise Kean has been dominant with a goal in three straight games as Juve closes in on the Serie A crown. But having Ronaldo in the starting XI is certainly the best option for the team as he's the competition's top scorer in history and already has four goals in this season's UCL.

