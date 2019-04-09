Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Juventus star will start vs. Ajax in Champions League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play on Wednesday in the Champions League after returning from a thigh injury he picked up in March on international duty. Ronaldo hasn't played since the international break ended as he nursed the injury, but he was named a starter for Wednesday's match against talented Ajax in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Juventus coach Massimo Allegri said he'd start in a press conference from Amsterdam:

Ronaldo trained with Juventus on Tuesday and was named to Juve's squad for the quarterfinal, but the confirmation that the Portuguese star will start is obviously positive news for the club. Having Ronaldo in the starting XI is the best option for the team as he's the competition's top scorer in history and already has four goals in this season's UCL.

