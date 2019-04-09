Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Juventus star will start vs. Ajax in Champions League clash
Allegri said Ronaldo will be in the starting XI
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play on Wednesday in the Champions League after returning from a thigh injury he picked up in March on international duty. Ronaldo hasn't played since the international break ended as he nursed the injury, but he was named a starter for Wednesday's match against talented Ajax in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Juventus coach Massimo Allegri said he'd start in a press conference from Amsterdam:
Ronaldo trained with Juventus on Tuesday and was named to Juve's squad for the quarterfinal, but the confirmation that the Portuguese star will start is obviously positive news for the club. Having Ronaldo in the starting XI is the best option for the team as he's the competition's top scorer in history and already has four goals in this season's UCL.
Juve vs. Ajax (preview) will air on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Spurs UCL preview
The two Premier League clubs meet in the UCL quarters
-
Liverpool vs. Porto UCL preview
The Reds got quite the draw but still face a formidable test
-
LIVE: Champions League updates
Spurs welcome Manchester City at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Reds take on Porto...
-
Drinkwater charged with drunk driving
The midfielder is set to appear in court in May after being charged for drinking and drivi...
-
Copa America schedule, scores
The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it
-
Ajax vs. Juventus preview
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return from injury in time for this one