Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus: Twitter reacts to the shocking move from Real Madrid to Italy's Serie A
He's always linked with a move away, but it has finally happened
On Tuesday, the summer transfer window was flipped upside-down when arguably the world's best soccer player spurned on European giant for another in a record move. Real Madrid announced that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving for Juventus in a mind-boggling transfer, and as you can imagine Twitter reacted to the story swiftly. Here's some of the best reactions:
Ronaldo himself chimes in with a letter to Real Madrid fans
A Real Madrid teammate responds
"Your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speaks for itself," Ramos wrote.
"You've earned an outstanding place in Real Madrid's history. The Madristas will remember you forever."
Morphing into a Juventino
Did Gianluigi Buffon make the right move leaving Juve?
He makes a strong point regarding CR7's legacy
Reminder: Juve plays the MLS All-Star Team this summer
Time to dance
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
France vs. Belgium preview
It's a titanic World Cup semifinal in Saint Petersburg between two teams hitting their str...
-
Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid for Juventus
The Portuguese superstar is going to play for an Italian club for the first time in his ca...
-
World Cup: Belgium vs. France best picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
What to make of Ronaldo-Juventus rumors
The Portuguese superstar could be on his way to Italy in a shocking move, according to European...
-
Top five matches of 2018 World Cup
There have been some amazing World Cup games, but we tried to pick the best of the bunch in...