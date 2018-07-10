Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus: Twitter reacts to the shocking move from Real Madrid to Italy's Serie A

He's always linked with a move away, but it has finally happened

On Tuesday, the summer transfer window was flipped upside-down when arguably the world's best soccer player spurned on European giant for another in a record move. Real Madrid announced that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving for Juventus in a mind-boggling transfer, and as you can imagine Twitter reacted to the story swiftly. Here's some of the best reactions:

Ronaldo himself chimes in with a letter to Real Madrid fans

A Real Madrid teammate responds

"Your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speaks for itself," Ramos wrote.

"You've earned an outstanding place in Real Madrid's history. The Madristas will remember you forever."

Morphing into a Juventino

Did Gianluigi Buffon make the right move leaving Juve?

He makes a strong point regarding CR7's legacy

Reminder: Juve plays the MLS All-Star Team this summer

Time to dance

