Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus: Twitter reacts to the shocking move from Real Madrid to Italy's Serie A

On Tuesday, the summer transfer window was flipped upside-down when arguably the world's best soccer player spurned on European giant for another in a record move. Real Madrid announced that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving for Juventus in a mind-boggling transfer, and as you can imagine Twitter reacted to the story swiftly. Here's some of the best reactions:

Ronaldo himself chimes in with a letter to Real Madrid fans

In a letter to Real Madrid fans, @Cristiano Ronaldo says:



"Gracias a todos y, por supuesto, como dije aquella primera vez en nuestro estadio hace 9 años: ¡Hala Madrid! // Thanks everyone and as I said the first time in our stadium 9 years ago: Hala Madrid!"#GraciasCristiano pic.twitter.com/X7SNMZfulX — Dugout (@Dugout) July 10, 2018

A Real Madrid teammate responds

"Your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speaks for itself," Ramos wrote.

"You've earned an outstanding place in Real Madrid's history. The Madristas will remember you forever."

.@Cristiano, tus goles, tus números y todo lo que hemos ganado juntos hablan por sí solos. Te has merecido un lugar destacado en la historia del @RealMadrid. Los madridistas te recordaremos siempre. Ha sido un placer jugar a tu lado bicho. ¡¡Fuerte abrazo y suerte...!! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2iAsaMmG09 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

Morphing into a Juventino

The transition from Real Madrid to Juve pic.twitter.com/I5gBFmWzY0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 10, 2018

Did Gianluigi Buffon make the right move leaving Juve?

May 2018: Gianluigi Buffon leaves Juventus without a Champions League title



July 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus



Gianluigi Buffon: pic.twitter.com/z2q4afLmvq — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 10, 2018

He makes a strong point regarding CR7's legacy

Cristiano potentially winning league titles, domestic cups, and Champions Leagues in England, Spain, *and* Italy would be a pretty, pretty, prettyyyy nice addition to his legacy. — Alexander Abnos (@AnAbnos) July 10, 2018

Reminder: Juve plays the MLS All-Star Team this summer

But will he play in the MLS All-Star game (is what we're all wondering)? — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) July 10, 2018

Time to dance

@JuventusNation You guys dying of excitement right now or nah? pic.twitter.com/cTE2zBrosU — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) July 10, 2018