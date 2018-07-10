Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid for Juventus in massive transfer deal reportedly worth $116 million

The Portuguese superstar is going to play for an Italian club for the first time in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Spain is over. On Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that it has agreed to a deal with Juventus to sell the Portuguese superstar to the Serie A club. 

The Spanish club said in a statement that it was because of Ronaldo's intentions and desire to leave that they accepted the deal, but that Madrid will always be his home. It's a huge move that modifies the landscape of European soccer, moving Real Madrid from a top-tier Champions League contender to one with huge question marks up top. 

This makes Juventus one of the favorites to win the Champions League next season, combining Ronaldo with Paulo Dyala and Gonzalo Higuain up.

Ronaldo finishes his Real Madrid tenure as the club's best player all time, scoring 451 goals in 438 matches and winning 16 titles, four of which were Champions Leagues. 

