It took longer than expected for Manchester United to get the ball rolling against Sheriff on Thursday in Europa League, but once Diogo Dalot opened the scoring before the half, the Red Devils went on to take care of business at home in a 3-0 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo returned from his suspension, and while he missed a big chance early in the match, he was able to score before the close of the match. What's almost as impressive as the final score is that with Ronaldo on the pitch, United were able to hold Sheriff without a single shot during the match.

There were calls to not play the Portuguese forward after he left the stadium early during United's victory over Spurs last week, but he does have something to offer the team if he's able to accept the role that he has of pushing the team through Europa League. It's one that could end with a European trophy at the end of the journey -- just not the one that Ronaldo is used to. Alejandro Garnacho, 18, also made his full debut for the team, getting his first start for Manchester United.

After Sheriff defended admirably during the first half, it was Dalot who latched on to Christian Eriksen's corner kick for his first European goal for United.

One of the most improved players under Erik ten Hag, Dalot has become critical to how the team plays even though bullet headers aren't something that is usually expected of him. Pushing possession from right-back and helping United keep their shape when Antony cuts inside, Dalot has taken well to the new system at Old Trafford.

The team is also getting healthier as Harry Maguire also came into the match in the second half and you can see ten Hag's fingerprints everywhere. Luke Shaw came off the bench after impressing and almost immediately delivered an assist to Marcus Rashford.

Competition breeds confidence as each member of the team knows that they need to be in top form or risk being dropped by ten Hag. That ruthlessness in management has seen the team get back to top form as they're riding a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions after the Manchester Derby. They're even having fun on the pitch while doing it, too.

It's far too early to declare Manchester United to be back, but they're on the path to win their first trophy since 2017. With how tight the race for the top four is in the Premier League, winning the Europa League may be the best shot at securing Champions League soccer for next season.