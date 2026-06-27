Cristiano Ronaldo odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for Portugal-Colombia in 2026 World Cup

Portugal and Colombia will both be looking to win Group K when they meet on Saturday night in Miami. Colombia has picked up wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, while Portugal bounced back from a draw against DR Congo with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Kickoff for Portugal vs. Colombia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and Portugal is a -105 favorite on the money line, while Colombia is the +260 underdog, and a draw is priced at +280. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, with the Over at -130.

You can also bet on Cristiano Ronaldo props, with Portugal's star priced at +110 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +370 to score the first goal. Ronaldo is also priced at +650 to score two goals or more. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Cristiano Ronaldo betting odds

Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goal scorer (+110)

Ronaldo failed to make a real impact in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo to open the tournament, but he bounced back with a statement performance in the 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. He scored just six minutes into the match and added a second goal shortly before halftime. Ronaldo became the first man to score at six different World Cup tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo 1+ shots on target in the first half (-140)

The 41-year-old became Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer in the World Cup when he scored two goals in the win over Uzbekistan. He has already stated that this will "definitely" be his final World Cup. Ronaldo led the team in scoring during qualifying, racking up five goals in eight matches. The team will be looking to get him involved early in this match.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ total shots (-195)

Ronaldo has 112 shots in 24 World Cup appearances, averaging 4.7 shots per match. He only attempted three shots in the opening round, but he had a whopping seven shots against Uzbekistan. Now that he is in a rhythm, getting to four shots should not be a problem in this one.

Top Cristiano Ronaldo picks, player props for Portugal vs. Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goal scorer (+110)

Cristiano Ronaldo to have 1 or more shots on target in the first half (-140)