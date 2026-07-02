Cristiano Ronaldo odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for Portugal-Croatia in 2026 World Cup

Portugal will try to begin its trip to a first-ever World Cup title when it faces Croatia in the Round of 32 on Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan during the group stage, which was ultimately enough to lift Portugal to the knockout round. Croatia recovered from an opening loss to England with consecutive wins over Panama and Ghana to clinch its fourth appearance in the knockout round. Portugal is a -150 favorite to win in regulation and a -310 favorite to advance.

You can also bet on Cristiano Ronaldo props, with Portugal's star priced at -130 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +300 to score the first goal. Ronaldo is also priced at +470 to score two goals or more. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Cristiano Ronaldo betting odds

Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goal scorer (-130)

Ronaldo has scored a Portugal record 10 goals in the World Cup during his career, with two of them coming against Uzbekistan earlier this tournament. He is one of two players to appear in six different World Cups. While his level might not be what it was during his prime, the 41-year-old still led Portugal with five goals in five qualifying matches and eight goals during 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo 1+ shots on target in the first half (-120)

Ronaldo became the second-oldest player to score at the World Cup when he did so twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage. The three-time English Premier League winner and two-time La Liga winner is still a key player up front for Portugal. He will be involved in the action from the onset, making this a solid price to get a shot on target during the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ total shots (-220)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of three players who are both the youngest and oldest scorer for their country at the World Cup. Ronaldo had seven shots against Uzbekistan before tallying three shots against Colombia. This is the biggest match of the tournament for Portugal thus far, so Ronaldo will be featured throughout the contest.

Top Cristiano Ronaldo picks, player props for Portugal vs. Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goal scorer (-130)

Cristiano Ronaldo to have 1 or more shots on target in the first half (-120)