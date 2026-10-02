It has been one of the most chaotic weeks in recent memory, as Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp aboard his private jet following a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus, just hours after an emergency meeting was held in Denmark ahead of Portugal's game. The story kicked off over the summer when Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. The Portuguese Football Federation announced Jorge Jesus as the new head coach of the national team, following the resignation of former manager Roberto Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced he had played his last World Cup match after the defeat against Spain, said it was "not the right time" to make a decision on his future in the national team. The Portuguese star, who turned 41 earlier this year, previously worked under Jesus last season at Al-Nassr, winning his first Pro Saudi League title since he joined in 2023. When asked about the role of Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team when he was unveiled, Jorge Jesus seemed to have a clear idea from day one.

"He will never be a problem, either for the Selecao or for me. I had the pleasure of working with him for a year. When I thought he should play, he played. When I thought he shouldn't play, he didn't. I'll do what I think is best for the Selecao."

However, since then, things have changed a lot.

September 18 -- Ronaldo in the squad

Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the roster selected by Jorge Jesus for the four opening matches of the UEFA Nations League against Norway, Wales and Denmark.

September 23 -- Ronaldo speaks alongside manager

Both Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo speak ahead of the debut against Wales in the pre-match press conference in Lisbon. Ronaldo explained he met with both the manager and the head of the federation Pedro Proenca after the World Cup.

"They said they are counting on me for the coming matches. I feel I can help with my performances and my goals, not because of my CV. The day I feel the coach and the president don't count on me, I'll be the first to pack my bags and leave."

September 24 -- Ronaldo starts vs. Wales

Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the starting eleven against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, the stadium where he made his professional debut with Sporting CP. He had a chance to score, but his goal was ruled out by VAR. As he left the pitch to be replaced by Goncalo Ramos, he received an ovation from the fans.

September 27 -- Ronaldo left out vs. Norway

The day that changed it all. Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the starting squad as Portugal beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo and he's among the substitutes while his replacement Goncalo Ramos scores the winning goal. Sunday's game was only the third time he was on the bench for 90 minutes since he became a regular part of the Portugal national team 22 years ago. Ronaldo was asked by manager Jorge Jesus to train on the sidelines to get ready and potentially play some minutes, but it didn't happen. As the game ended, Ronaldo went straight down the tunnel and did not join his teammates to applaud the away fans in Oslo.

After the game, Jorge Jesus was asked about Ronaldo.

"You will have to ask Ronaldo [why he didn't applaud the fans]. I didn't realise that happened. I will talk to him. As regards not bringing him on, I told Ronaldo before the match I would sub him on in the second half, but the way the match was panning out it did not make sense to do so."

September 29 -- Crisis meetings

Briefly, it all seemed to have cooled down after the game, but it turns out that wasn't the case at all. Multiple Portuguese media outlets reported that a secret meeting between the coach, Cristiano Ronaldo and the president of the Portuguese FA who personally flew to Copenaghen, took place on the evening before the next press conference. According to the same reports, Ronaldo didn't train with the team on Monday and Tuesday and worked alone in the gym.

September 30 -- An explosive press conference

The big day came on Wednesday when the usual pre-match press conference took place. Speaking on the matter, Jorge Jesus said, "They forced me to talk to him about an issue that wasn't even an issue. There was nothing to talk about. He never trains on the first or second day after a game. He never refused anything. If you look, he's training today. Do you think any player at the level of a national team would refuse to train? Only if he wanted to leave. Nobody refuses to train."

Jorge Jesus added, "Don't try to make a fuss where there isn't one. It was a coach's decision; I had a plan. I can say to any player that you're starting on the bench; if I need you for 30 minutes, you're going to play; if I don't need you, you're not going to play. The way I was reading the game (against Norway), he didn't come on. Because it's not Cristiano, just like it will never be any player that will change my ideas as the coach. Never."

Despite those words, while the manager was still speaking, Ronaldo made the decision to fly back to Spain as his personal took off from Madrid, and he left the Portuguese national team camp before training. Later, he posted on his social media channels.

"After the National Team coach's press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp. In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself... Now it's the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates!"

October 1 -- Portugal win again without Ronaldo

On Thursday morning, only a few hours before the game against Denmark, the Portuguese FA announced that Rafael Leao will wear the number seven jersey, the one that Cristiano Ronaldo used to wear in his career. Later, before Portugal's 4-2 win against Denmark, a game that also saw Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund imitating the iconic celebration of Ronaldo after scoring, Jorge Jesus spoke again on the matter: "I have many years in soccer and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently. After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not hide or run away from it. Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He's an icon and that's not in question." Seems like this saga is definitively not over yet.