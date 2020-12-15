Cristiano Ronaldo's passion for watching the sport he's become one of the best in the world is limited to his time on the pitch, it seems. Speaking to two-time middleweight world boxing champion Gennady Golovkin in the documentary "Parallel Worlds" for DAZN, Ronaldo says he prefers watching combat sports than the sport he's paid to play.

"Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV," Ronaldo said. "Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

"When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me," he added. "I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move."

For what it's worth, Ronaldo was speaking on a combat-centric sports show, and DAZN has signed the 35-year-old winger as a brand ambassador. This isn't to say his statements are entirely a cynical ploy to sell subscriptions, as he seems to have legitimately taken lessons from boxing and is trying to apply them to his career with regards to keeping his playing days going into his late thirties.

"Last summer, I had a chat with Anthony Joshua," Ronaldo said. "At 33 you start to think your legs are going. I want to stay in sport, in football. People will look at me and say: 'Cristiano was an incredible player but now he's slow.' I don't want that. You can change a lot about your body, but the problem isn't that. It's depends on your mindset, your motivation and your experience, which I think is the most complex thing.



"In sport, you can gain maturity. Look at (Roger) Federer in tennis. He's 37 or 38 years old and he's still at his peak, and there are some in boxing too."

It doesn't look like the Portuguese superstar is slowing down anytime soon as through 10 appearances for Juventus on the domestic and European stage, he's bagged 14 goals and two assists.