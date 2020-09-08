Cristiano Ronaldo became the second men's player to score 100 goals with their national team by firing home the opener for Portugal on Tuesday in UEFA Nations League play against Sweden. Ronaldo entered the match with 164 caps and 99 goals, scoring his 100th on a brilliant free kick that went over the wall and into the upper corner of the goal.

Take a look:

What a moment for Ronaldo, and it's wild to think likes of Lionel Messi, Pele, Ronaldo of Brazil, and others never managed to reach the feat.

Iran's Ali Daei is the only other men's player to score over 100 goals for his national team. Daei has 109, meaning 10 more goals for Portugal would make him the top international male goal scorer in the sport's history.

Canada's Christine Sinclair holds the women's record with 186 international goals.