Cristiano Ronaldo scores first Juventus goal during preseason friendly, destroys backline with his speed and moves
The former Real Madrid man is making a quick impact in Turin, though it's still preseason
The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Juventus is off to a superb start. Taking on Juventus B in their annual preseason match for their fans in the lovely Villar Perosa, Ronaldo scored in the first half with a lovely run and finish inside the box. He was all alone and finished into the left side of the goal with ease. Take a look:
That's a great sign for Juve. It's not against top competition, but he looks comfortable and his scoring touch, as expected, is still there. It may just be preseason, but this will give him even more confidence and help on building the chemistry with his new teammates.
Following the summer move from Real Madrid, it wasn't going to take long for him to score. In fact, it took just eight minutes.
