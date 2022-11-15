Cristiano Ronaldo's interview created tremendous amounts of noise around the Portuguese star. On Sunday night, Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan where he explained his feelings about Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo had some strong words about the Dutch coach, who he hasn't had a good relationship with since Ten Hag arrived prior to the current season. "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo said to Talk TV on Sunday. The Portuguese striker also stated that he felt "betrayed" by the club in the summer and all the signals are now pointing in the same direction. It's extremely hard to see Ronaldo putting on the Manchester United jersey again. It seems likely that his agent Jorge Mendes is already working to find a solution in the next January transfer window. Ronaldo will now focus on the World Cup with Portugal (you can watch all the action on fuboTV -- try for free) where he's expected to be a starter in what should be his last World Cup with his country, given the fact he will turn 38 next year.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag held a meeting with club representatives on Monday to discuss what to do after the Ronaldo interview, according to reports from ESPN. Ten Hag reportedly told the club that he "should not play for the club again" in a meeting with co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough. The player has already been disciplined twice this season by the coach. The first time in July after he left early during a preseason friendly game against Rayo Vallecano, and the second time in October when he refused to come on in the last minutes of a match against Tottenham. On that occasion, Ronaldo was suspended for one game against Chelsea. It's now extremely difficult to imagine how the two can work together once the striker returns from Qatar after what happened in the past days.

Ronaldo made his return to England 14 months ago after he left Juventus in the summer 2021. The club has had three different managers, no trophies and dealt with inconsistent, mediocre play more than anything else. Ronaldo played 38 games last season for United and scored 24 times, but the club failed to win anything, settling for a Europa League spot. This season, Ten Hag has seldom summoned the Portuguese veteran, who has often sat on the bench for important games. He has one goal in 10 Premier League games and three goals in just 16 appearances for the club, six of which have been in Europa League.

After the break Manchester United will resume both a race for the top four in the Premier League and face Barcelona in a marquee matchup in the Europa League.