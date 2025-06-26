Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal with Al-Nassr until 2027, the club announced on Thursday as his current contract with the Saudi team was due up in the summer 2025. Despite the reports and the interests coming from multiple clubs around the world, as Ronaldo himself also revealed, the Portuguese star signed a two-year deal with the club he joined in December 2022.

Before the UEFA Nations League final he won with Portugal this summer, the former Manchester United striker said there were clubs interested in signing him ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, as it was also suggested by Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president. At the end, he decided to stay in the Saudi league.

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together.", Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on his social media profiles.

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to continue his soccer career at Al-Nassr in which might also become his last club before retiring.

"I know the end of my career is near, but I will continue playing until I'll be happy to do it", he said speaking to the media last month. Ronaldo, who turned 40 years old in February, scored a total of 956 career goals in all competitions, and he's widely considered as one of the best players in the history of the sport.