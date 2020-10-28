Juventus vs. Barcelona on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League was supposed to be the start of a new chapter in the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry. The two have not squared off since 2018. Unfortunately, the Portuguese international was officially ruled out after not being included in the squad on Wednesday.

Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 while on international duty with Portugal and reportedly tested positive again last week, leaving his participation for the clash in doubt.

Juve manager Andrea Pirlo spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that the club was awaiting results of his latest test.

"We will count on the players we have available," Pirlo said.

Ronaldo has not played for Juve since his diagnosis, but teammate Weston McKennie also tested positive and was back in the squad this past weekend.

With him out, we will likely see a duo of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala up top to face a Gerard Pique-less Barca defense. Pique is suspended for the game after getting a Matchday 1 red card. Ronaldo is the team's star in the final third and most consistent scorer, so not having him is quite the boost for Barca.

So far this season, Ronaldo has three goals in two games for Juve.

Kickoff for Wednesday's game is 4 p.m. ET from the Camp Nou, and you can catch every second on CBS All Access.