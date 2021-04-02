How much is a show of frustration from arguably the most famous athlete in the world worth? Apparently around $75,000.

A captain's armband that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo wore during Portugal's World Cup qualifying match in Belgrade against Serbia last week, and later threw to the ground in was sold for the five-figure sum on Friday in a charity auction, according to Serbian State TV, per the Associated Press. The money from the sale went towards the medical treatment of a 6-month-old child with spinal muscular atrophy.

The auction became a source of controversy as online trolls placed large, unrealistic bids for the armband when the item went up.

The armband made its way to the ground following a 2-2 draw between Portugal and Serbia. Ronaldo believed he had scored a game-winner in injury time, but his goal was disallowed despite the ball appearing to cross the goal line. A Serbian defender cleared the line quickly enough to make things ambiguous for the official.

Before the final whistle was blown, the ex-Madrista started storming towards the dressing room throwing his armband down on the pitch as he went. A firefighter who was on duty at the match found the armband, picked it up and gave it to the charity group.

The display of emotion did not seem to bother Portugal manager Fernando Santos, who said he wouldn't punish the 36-year-old for his actions.

"His was a moment, like all of use we have had, that he regretted," Santos told reporters. "I think this issue is over. He is going to remain as the captain."