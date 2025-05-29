Al-Nassr fear they could be set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo to their great rivals Al-Hilal with PIF pushing for the star forward to make a move across Riyadh for the Club World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources.

Ronaldo hinted earlier this week at a possible departure from Al-Nassr, with whom he is out of contract at the end of June. At the same time, FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that clubs competing in the first iteration of the new Club World Cup were hoping to convince the 40 year old to join them in time for the competition.

One of those clubs is Al-Hilal, CBS Sports has learned, in a move that threatens to send ructions through the Saudi Pro League. Both clubs are owned by sovereign wealth fund PIF, as are Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, but there would a strong sense of frustration within Al-Nassr if they were to lose their star player to ensure that Al-Hilal make the best impact possible in the US this summer. Unsurprisingly, sources close to the club have already expressed their anger at what they view to be ownership pressuring Ronaldo to potentially leave a side he joined amid much fanfare in January 2023.

It remains possible that Ronaldo could sign with Al-Hilal only for the course of the Club World Cup before renewing his contract with Al-Nassr. There had long been optimism at Al-Awwal Park that he would extend a contract worth over $150 million a year with the veteran striker a popular figure within the organisation and the Pro League's top scorer with 25 goals to his name.

Ronaldo's cryptic statement on Tuesday did not entirely close the door on a return to Riyadh, the Portugal international writing: "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Thanks to all." Ronaldo has also been linked with Botafogo, one of four representatives from Brazil at the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile there is determination to ensure that Al-Hilal give the best account of themselves and Saudi Arabian football when they travel to the States. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is the chief target for the coaching vacancy that emerged after Jorge Jesus' sacking with Marseille's Roberto De Zerbi a fall back option. The 2021 AFC Champions League winners also hope to snare Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United in time for the tournament and are ready to pay him nearly $100 million a year.

Al-Hilal's tournament begins on June 18 when they face Real Madrid in Miami before games against Red Bull Salzburg and Pachuca.